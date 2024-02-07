19 Creative Slider Recipes That Can Feed A Crowd In A Pinch
We love burgers in all forms, but something about sliders just speaks to us. They’re honestly the cream of the crop when it comes to finger food!
Slider recipes are always there for those potlucks, Super Bowl parties, and backyard BBQs where you need to feed a crowd, and with the help of store-bought rolls, you can whip up certain slider recipes in literal minutes. We’ve compiled 19 stellar slider recipes that are quick, easy, and tasty, no matter what!
Our unique slider recipes also go past your typical burger – some riffs in this list take inspiration from everything from Indian food to Korean cuisine. Check ‘em out!
Buffalo Chicken Sliders
Buffalo sauce is undeniably yummy on its own, but when you add it to your slider recipes, magic happens. These sliders include chicken and other run-of-the-mill burger toppings like lettuce, cheese, and tomato. (via Brit + Co)
Cheeseburger Sliders
As good as unique takes on slider recipes are, you really can't resist a classic sammie construction. This delicious recipe piles on layers of meat, cheese, and a special secret sauce. (via Brit + Co)
Turkey Ranch Sliders
Turkey burgers are a wonderful option for serving slider recipes with less calories and more protein. After cooking to patties, add every single topping your heart desires! (via King's Hawaiian)
Salmon Cake Sliders
Meet another nutritious alternative: salmon burgers! These are most appetizing when served alongside a bright lemon-garlic aioli. (via Completely Delicious)
Buffalo Blue Cheese Sliders with Sweet Pickle Slaw
If you want it to look like you spent hours on your slider recipes (without actually having to be in the kitchen for that long), try whipping up a simple slaw as detailed in this tangy recipe. It definitely incorporates fresher, crunchier elements to those more monotonous slider recipes that just have meat and cheese might be missing. (via The Original Dish)
Korean BBQ Tofu Sliders with Kimchi Slaw
Though you could cook this slider recipe with meat, we highly recommend trying it with cuts of tofu – the plant-based protein soaks up all of those sweet + spicy notes from the garlicky, ginger-y Korean-inspired sauce so beautifully. (via Hello Little Home)
Grilled Pimento Cheese Stuffed Burgers
Is there any food more glorious and gluttonous than a stuffed burger?! We think not. These 3-bite sliders are the perfect menu item for summer grilling sessions when you just wanna hang out and eat good. (via Pink Owl Kitchen)
Garlic Butter Monte Cristo Pull-Apart Sliders
We're salivating at the thought of this slider recipe. Monte Cristos are the premier brunch food, and they just got a whole lot tastier with this unique take. (via Whole and Heavenly Oven)
Butter Chicken Sliders
You seriously have not lived until you've had butter chicken. It's one of the most approachable Indian recipes we've ever tried making at home, and each bite is perfectly spiced and comforting. Amp up your slider recipes by piling the concoction on some tiny buns and serving it up with a fresh, sweet slaw! (via A Spicy Perspective)
Chicken Katsu Curry Sliders
Take the extra care to make the chicken patties on these sliders superbly crispy – your future self will thank you! We love this recipe for its curry kick and simple construction. (via Takes Two Eggs)
Whole30 BLT Sliders
If you're looking for Whole30-approved slider recipes that only use whole foods, look no further than these bacon-topped, bite-sized guys. Since it subs actual patties for succulent sweet potato slices, the bacon provides some meatiness you might miss otherwise. (via Olive You Whole)
Ham + Swiss Sliders
The fact that 10 staple ingredients can come together to create some of the yummiest slider recipes is astounding to us, TBH. Since these sliders are pretty simple as far as toppings go, you can be sure that the kiddos will love them, too! (via Culinary Hill)
Pork Sliders with Grilled Pineapple
Cool it with the sweet + savory slander! Pineapple is ahh-mazing with meats and stir fries (and yes, even pizza). You'll uncover your love for the fruit in these unique sliders. (via Salt & Lavender)
Pull-Apart Italian Sub Sliders
Slider recipes get a thousand times easier when you make 'em with pre-made dinner rolls. From there, you can slather on all the toppings the recipe calls for! This one basically piles on everything you'd find from an authentic Italian deli sandwich. Yum! (via Half Baked Harvest)
Rotisserie Chicken Parmesan Sliders
Another shortcut for your making unforgettable slider recipes? Herb butter. This recipe leverages a melty, garlic-filled butter combo that you brush on (generously, of course) after they bake in the oven. (via Cozy Cravings)
Spicy Sesame Pulled Jackfruit Mango Sliders
Don't let the bewildering black buns fool you – they're infused with activated charcoal, which can actually promote kidney health. This fully-vegan slider recipe emphasizes brighter, fruitier flavor notes with the addition of mango, cabbage slaw, and pulled jackfruit. (via Chef Bai)
30-Minute Black Bean Sliders
Making your own patties for certain slider recipes is actually so rewarding – take these black bean sliders, for example! You'll doctor them up with tons of smoky spices like paprika, cumin, and chili powder before searing them for just a few minutes. (via Live Eat Learn)
Baked Cheeseburger Hawaiian Roll Sliders
Ground beef, garlic powder, onion, cheese, sweet rolls, and butter are all you need to make this easy sliders recipe. If an uncomplicated ingredient list isn't reason enough to make his dish, let the juicy beef patties do the talking. (via Cilantro Parsley)
Pepperoni Pizza Sliders
Pizza and burgers are two of our absolute favorite foods, so when we saw this slider recipe that combines them, we were simply starstruck. Aside from your typical mix of cheese and pepperoni slices, get creative with other toppings like olives, pepperoncini peppers, and greens. (via Averie Cooks)
