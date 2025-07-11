I was thrilled to see Chris Evans back in his romance movie era with Materialists, but if you're more of a Knives Out fan, then you're in for a treat with Honey Don't! The dark comedy promises to show us Chris' unhinged side (you know, the kind of cocky magnetism everyone loved in his Ransom Drysdale), not to mention the fact that Chris Evans, Margaret Qualley, and Aubrey Plaza together is magic. And with the murder mystery, sunny locale, and bright colors of it all, it's also reminding me of Apple TV's Palm Royale (which I'm not mad about).

Here's everything you need to know about Honey Don't!, coming to theaters August 22, 2025.

Where can I watch the movie Honey Don't? Honey Don't! hits theaters on August 22, so it's the perfect end-of-summer movie to see in theaters.

Who's in the Honey Don't cast? Karen Kuehn/Focus Features The Honey Don't! cast has some of our favorite names ever: Margaret Qualley as Honey O’Donahue: a private investigator looking into a string of mysterious deaths.

as Honey O’Donahue: a private investigator looking into a string of mysterious deaths. Aubrey Plaza as MG Falcone: a cop who helps Honey in her investigation.

as MG Falcone: a cop who helps Honey in her investigation. Chris Evans as Reverend Drew: the pastor of four way temple.

as Reverend Drew: the pastor of four way temple. Charlie Day

Billy Eichner

What is Honey Don't about? Karen Kuehn/Focus Features Honey Don't! follows a small town investigator named Honey who begins investigating a string of deaths that are all somehow tied to a church. It looks wacky, outrageous, and downright unforgettable.

Where was Honey Don't filmed? Karen Kuehn/Focus Features Honey Don't filmed in Albuquerque, New Mexico from March until May 2024.

Is Honey Don't a sequel to Drive-Away Dolls? Focus Features Honey Don't isn't technically a sequel to Drive-Away Dolls, but it is the second movie from Margaret Qualley and writer-director Ethan Coen, and serves as the second installment of their "lesbian B-movie trilogy," according to i-D. “I tend to want to defuse things before they even happen. [Whereas] Honey, she’s like honey — she’s skillful, she’s smooth, she is slipping in and out undetected,” Margaret tells the publication. “No girl needs to be taught how to be a detective. Women know what’s happening even when they don’t know what’s happening. I remember in my early twenties, especially, my investigative skills on Instagram were really out of control. It’s a combination of tools, craft, and gut instinct.” So will there be a third movie in the trilogy? “I have not read a script and I haven't been contacted,” Margaret continues. “But let the record show that if I'm not in [the third film], I will be offended and I will be upset.”

