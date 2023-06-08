Eye Gems Are The Latest Y2K Makeup Trend Taking Over TikTok
Both Taylor Swift and Dua Lipa got it right: this summer, it's all about diamonds in our eyes. These tiny makeup gems add plenty of sparkle and texture to any eye look, whether you're going out on the town or want to look cute for your local coffee shop. You might think you need a ton of supplies or expertise to apply them but they're actually very beginner-friendly (I am proof of that!).
I've never been adventurous with my makeup but I knew a ticket to Taylor Swift's Eras Tour required something more than my usual smoky pink eyeshadow. Here's how I applied my eye gems for a night out, plus some tips to help you try it for yourself.
How To Apply Eye Gems
Supplies:
- Eye rhinestones (either individual or in a strip)
- Eyelash glue
- Tweezers, an eyeshadow brush, or a wax pencil
Instructions:
- The first thing you'll want to do is complete your makeup. I do my entire face (including eyeshadow, mascara, and setting spray) before I attach the eye gems.
- Dot some eyelash glue onto your eyelid. You can let it rest for a few seconds so that it gets tacky.
- Transfer a gem onto the glue, and press for a few seconds to secure.
- Repeat until your look is complete. You're ready to sparkle!
My Tried-And-True Tips For Using Eye Rhinestones
Image via Chloe Williams/B+C
The first time I had an event to wear eye gem makeup, I ended up doing a few trial runs. That way, I could figure out exactly where I wanted the gems to go. At first, I was nervous because the gems were just not sitting where I wanted them to. But I realized that placing the glue on your skin first, and then the gem on top of the glue, works much better. Once I started doing it that way, it became much easier and more accurate!
I waited to attach the rhinestones until I had already applied my setting spray so that the spray didn't fog any of the gems up. The setting spray also didn't mess with their stickiness at all.
Finally, I used my finger to transfer the gem onto my skin and then used an eyeshadow brush to press it firmly into the glue. This worked better for me than using tweezers, but try a few different methods until you find what you like best!
Rhinestone Eye Makeup Inspiration
Image via florence by mills
Eye gems are the perfect way to complement interesting eyeliner. They add dimension, sparkle, and elevate the entire look with very little effort. Add some across your lid or near your tear ducts like Millie Bobby Brown does with the florence by mills All Eyes On You Face & Body Gems.
Image via Colourpop/@raincornelius
You can also use a string of individual gems, instead of eyeshadow, to draw attention to your crease. Apply them to nude lids or add a pop of color underneath!
Image via PaintLab/Free People
Not in the mood to deal with a dozen individual gems? Use a product like these PaintLab Crystal Blitz Eye Stickers instead. They'll give the exact same effect, but they're all one unit that you can attach together.
Image via Urban Outfitters
Think outside the box with multicolored gems in a variety of shapes. Festivals, concerts, girls' night out — eye gems like the UO Easy Peasy Face Gems are good for every occasion.
Add just a touch of mischief with a single gem under each eye. Simple and easy, but still eye catching.
