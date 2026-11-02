After you finish rewatching 'Sterling Point', watch Ella Rubin's hair routine.

Ella Rubin takes a more is more approach when it comes to her hair, and uses multiple products to help achieve full, smooth waves. Honestly, this is also my approach to using Korean skincare, and it's totally changed the way my face looks and feels! Layering multiple light, hydrating products seems to be the way to go, but it's important that you figure out two specific things: what kind of products work best for you, and how much. It will be different for each person!

In addition to a scalp massage, Ella also likes to make sure her ends look fresh by snipping off some split ends. "Amélie [Hoeferle] and I on set would pick each other's split ends and that became a toxic relationship," she jokes in the video.