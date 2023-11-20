28 Tasty Thanksgiving Cocktails That Are Full Of Boozy Fall Flavor
Creative Assistant, Meredith Holser, is B+C's resident food writer, photographer, and TikTok taker. Meredith writes about a range of topics for B+C, but she's adopted food writing in all its many facets for the last year. You can see her work published in Do214, Advocate Magazine, WFAA, and North Texas Daily. Meredith's passion for photography began after sneaking her mom's iPhone to take pictures of flowers on vacation, eventually evolving from a passion to a professional career. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
The rush of the holidays and planning the perfect holiday feast is no joke — finding the best Thanksgiving cocktails, roasting a delicious turkey and, of course, getting creative with leftovers — it all makes it hard to kick back and relax. We think you should find a moment for yourself (or with a few pals) and celebrate the wonderful flavors we love so much this time of year.
Instead of going for the tired pumpkin spice latte, think more along the lines of a boozyfall cocktail. Picture bourbon cocktails with cinnamon, caramel, apple… you know, all the autumn classics. We don't recommend sampling these Thanksgiving cocktails all in one night, but let's just say it'll be difficult to only choose one. We can't wait to try these Thanksgiving cocktails!
Nespresso White Russian
Combining booze with coffee makes it somewhat more acceptable to knock one back during that late-morning, gathering-before-dinner time period, no? We love any excuse to get cozy with Nespresso, and this White Russian concoction will have you feeling all the warm, Thanksgiving-y vibes. (via Brit + Co.)
S'moretini
Whether it's too cold to sit outside and snack on some s'mores, or you don't have a fire pit to roast marshmallows (although Gilmore Girlsdid show us how to use our stovetops...), this Thanksgiving cocktail is a great alternative to the sticky dessert. The chocolate andgraham cracker coating on the rim is just the cherry on top! (via Brit + Co.)
Rum Toddy
This cocktail recipe is great because there's a good chance you already have the majority of the ingredients in your kitchen! Just put everything you need in a thermos, stir it up, and you're good to go. Not only will toddies keep you warm on cold days, but they're good for sore throats and fighting the chills if you're feeling a lil' under the weather. (via Brit + Co.)
Cranberry Pear Ginger Fizz
Swap your cranberry sauce for a cranberry cocktail complete with ginger beer, pears, and limes. Make sure you keep some whole cranberries and rosemary sprigs for the finishing touch. Even if you've never made cocktails before, this drink is so easy that anyone can make it! (via Brit + Co.)
Clementine Whiskey Smash
Sweet clementine juice and rich whiskey are the perfect match in this fun Thanksgiving drink, plus you can adjust the amount of whiskey that goes in depending on how strong you'd like the drink. Go easy for a fresh taste or add a bit more if you want something warmer. (via Brit + Co.)
Wild Turkey Cocktails
Now, we know what you're thinking: "there is no way I'm drinking a cocktail that has turkey in it." But you don't have to worry because the 'wild turkey' in this recipe actually comes from Wild Turkey American Honey! Make one for an afternoon apéritif or an evening drink once the kids have gone to bed. Now the only question is, who let the (wild) turkeys out?! (viaBrit + Co.)
Pumpkin Spice Hot Chocolate
We're suckers for all things pumpkin spice, and Thanksgiving is the perfect time to indulge in a little PSL-inspired boozy bevvy. This Pumpkin Spice Hot Chocolate is super easy to make — and even easier to devour. (via Brit + Co.)
Cranberry Is The New Black Cocktail
From cranberry sauce to cranberry garlands, this red berry is definitely a holiday season staple – and now you can add it to yourbar cart! Think of this drink as an upgraded vodka cranberry, with a more sophisticated look. If you're not able to get black vodka, just sub black food coloring to achieve the same finished product. (via Brit + Co.)
Chai Hot Toddy
If you're not a huge pumpkin person, then you have to try this spiced, creamy Thanksgiving cocktail while you wait for eggnog season. Your classic chai gets a makeover with some spiced rum and cinnamon-infused milk (YUM!) that give it a whole new holiday edge. You can also experiment with different spices and adding in a shot of espresso to change things up. (via Brit + Co.)
Apple Cide-car Cocktail
As far as we're concerned, apple cider season should last all winter long. This easy cocktail only has four ingredients (apple cider, brandy, Cointreau, and lemon juice) which means there's no excuse to not have this on your Thanksgiving menu! Need a simple alternative for the under-21 crew? Nix the alcohol, but keep the glasses for an upscale apple cider mocktail. (via Brit + Co.)
Convergent Opera Cake Cocktail
This cold brew concoction is perfect for getting you buzzed in more than one way. It's the perfect after-dinner dose of caffeine you need to avoid a food coma, but it'll also give you all the Thanksgiving feels. (via Brit + Co.)
Cranberry Zinger Jam Jar Cocktail
We love jam and we love cocktails, so why not put them together? This cranberry zinger (which is basically the queen of mixed Thanksgiving cocktails) will certainly make you feel all kinds of bubbly. All you gotta do is pour your favorite gin and cranberry juice over ice, and then top with a spoonful of your go-to jam. Top it off with ginger ale, and you're done! (via Brit + Co.)
Pomegranate Ginger Beer Cocktail
Ginger has just the right amount of warmth to keep you toasty during holiday gatherings. This delicious ginger beer concoction will be a total crowd pleaser at all your Thanksgiving and Friendsgiving gatherings. (via Brit + Co.)
Two Ingredient Apple Cider Mimosas
If mimosas (especially apple cider mimosas) don't scream fall brunch, we don't know what does. Since it's only two ingredients, you don't have to worry about trying to put together a complex Thanksgiving cocktail recipe while also preparing dinner. Sounds like a win-win. (via Wholefully)
Dos Hombres Hot Cider
Add 1 gallon apple cider, 1 tbsp whole allspice, 1 tbsp whole cloves, 1 sliced orange, 1-inch sliced fresh ginger, 3 cinnamon sticks, and 4 star anise to a pot, and simmer for about 30 minutes before adding 1.5 cups of Dos Hombres Mezcal to spike the sip! (via Dos Hombres Mezcal)
Salted Caramel Apple Martini
Martinis make us feel sophisticated and mysterious, but there's one thing that's no mystery: cocktail hour will never be the same after you serve this sweet, tart drink to your family and friends. All you *really* need is a little caramel vodka and apple cider, and you're good to go. Don't forget to chill your martini glasses beforehand to keep things cool. (via Home & Plate)
Apple Cider Mojito Recipe
Mojitos might usually be a summer drink for you, but the addition of apple cider makes this one of the best Thanksgiving cocktails you could sip on. The cinnamon simple syrup in this recipe is totally worth the extra prep time. This drink is also loaded with fresh mint and cinnamon sticks for a fall flavor combo you can't miss. (via JoLynn Shane)
Apple Cider Moscow Mule
Everyone knows that what makes a Moscow mule a true mule is the ginger beer. Well, with this easy Thanksgiving cocktail, what makes it is the hard apple cider instead of the regular kind. (via Joyful Healthy Eats)
Apple Pie Sangria
Apple desserts are a must-have during the holiday season, and this apple pie-inspired sangria might just become our top pick. This is the *perfect* Thanksgiving cocktail to put out in a big pitcher and sip on during dinner, while watching the football game, or even when you're stuck cleaning up dishes. (via Inspired by Charm)
Apple Cider Whiskey Smash
This is an ahh-mazing seasonal twist on a traditional whiskey drink. With just three quick ingredients (whiskey, lemon juice, and apple cider) you can even make a big batch of this Thanksgiving-y drink *before* the holiday whirlwind begins. (via Baked by Rachel)
Cinnamon Maple Whiskey Sour
We consider November 1 to be the official start of maple season. Even if whiskey isn't your thing, it might be after sampling this cup of Thanksgiving goodness. A little maple syrup goes a long way when you're working with this recipe! (via Cookie + Kate)
Dos Hombres Naughty Toddy
Mix together 1 oz Dos Hombres Mezcal, .5 oz fresh lemon juice, .25 oz honey, 1 oz whiskey, and 2 oz natural apple juice together before heating it up on the stove to make this Thanksgiving cocktail. Garnsih with a lemon wheel, and prepare to be warm AF. (via Dos Hombres Mezcal)
Cranberry Margaritas
Cranberries might be reminiscent of Christmas, but cranberry sauce is basically a Thanksgiving delicacy… which is why we had to give this seasonal margarita our stamp of approval. The squeeze of lime and the salted rim puts this cocktail over the (very delicious) edge, and if you want to get extra fancy with it, there's also a recipe to make your own homemade cranberry juice. (via Gimme Some Oven)
Bourbon + Spiced Pear Cocktail
With herbs like sage and thyme topped off with allspice and cinnamon, we're totally in love with this unique Thanksgiving cocktail. Not only does the ginger liqueur give this drink a little kick, but including agave means that it's totally sugar-free. (via Holly & Flora)
Cranberry + Cinnamon Whiskey Sour
If you're really craving some sweetness, this is the exact drink you should go for. It calls for two cups of cranberries on top of two cups of sugar to yield four cocktails. It's safe to say you'll be perked up after just a few sips. (via Baker by Nature)
Salted Caramel White Russian
This cocktail is creamy, sweet, and totally dessert-like, which makes it a great addition to post-dinner conversation. You could literally forget the pies and cobblers (but what's Thanksgiving without some pie?) and just drink this instead. Don't worry if you're dairy-free – just swap the caramel sauce for a coconut-based caramel instead. (via The Sweetest Occasion)
Slow Cooker Spiced Wine
Okayyy – this warm drink gives us all the fall feels. Red wine and brandy warmed in a crockpot with spices and orange sounds like total heaven to us. Not to mention that you can leave this to simmer throughout the day, so your guests can help themselves and you don't have to worry about it! (viaWell Plated)
Spiced Cider Margaritas
For many, the lime margarita is a staple on Taco Tuesday, but maybe it's time to mix it up? We think YES. Cozy up by the fire with a glass of this spiced cider that's spiked with tequila and garnished with cinnamon sticks and apples. That — and the cinnamon sugar rim — sounds right up our alley. (via Domesticate Me)
Want more mouthwatering holiday recipes and Thanksgiving cocktails? Follow us on Pinterest or join our newsletter for more inspiration!
This post has been updated with additional reporting by Meredith Holser.
Lead image via Dos Hombres Mezcal.
- 26 Signature Cocktails to Serve at Your Wedding - Brit + Co ›
- 20 Easy Thanksgiving Appetizer Recipes to Get the Party Started ... ›
- 19 Fantastic Fall Cocktails To Try - Brit + Co ›
- 18 Thanksgiving Crock Pot Recipes You Can Make This Year - Brit + Co ›
- 14 Brunch Cocktail Recipes Winning on Pinterest - Brit + Co - Brit + Co ›
- Cranberry Rosé Spritzer Thanksgiving Drinks — Brit + Co - Brit + Co ›
- How To Make A Turkey — Brit + Co - Brit + Co ›
- 12 Refreshing and Fruity Sangria Recipes - Brit + Co ›
- 12 Fall Mocktails And Non-Alcoholic Drink Recipes - Brit + Co ›
- A Bourbon Cocktail Recipe For Ringing In The Holiday Season - Brit + Co ›
- 13 Thanksgiving Desserts You Won’t Believe Are Healthy - Brit + Co ›
- Apple Cider Recipes - Brit + Co ›