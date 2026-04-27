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Stand firm.

How to Set Firm Boundaries With a Narcissist (And Actually Stick to Them)

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Bre Avery
By Bre AveryApr 27, 2026
Bre Avery
Contributing Writer
Bre is a New York based content creator who's passionate about topics related to women and their lifestyles, including advice, gardening, fashion, home, weddings, pets, and beauty. Bre's spent the last eight years running ChipChick.com and used to be a fashion designer before switching gears. In her downtime, you can find her hanging out with her three Chihuahuas!
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Do you have a narcissist in your life who leaves you feeling small and powerless? If so, you're not alone. While the term "narcissist" gets casually thrown around nowadays to the point of being rendered meaningless, when it comes to spending time with individuals who actually meet the clinical standards for this diagnosis, it can be utterly soul-crushing.

You'll be left feeling depleted, self-conscious, and wildly manipulated, despite your insistence that you're not the gullible sort. To make matters worse, narcissists have a reputation for being exceptionally charming people, which they often use to rope their victims in and keep them stuck.

Here are the best ways to deal with someone who has this personality disorder.

One person comforts another, placing hands on their cheeks indoors.

Liza Summer

Don't Try To "Fix" Them

Narcissists and highly empathetic people often end up in the same orbit—not because it’s balanced, but because it’s functional for one side. Empaths tend to look for potential and lead with understanding; narcissists tend to look for access and influence. That dynamic can quietly turn compassion into a tool that gets used against you.

If you notice yourself wanting to “fix” or rescue someone, it’s worth pausing and asking what it’s costing you. Support shouldn’t require self-abandonment. Real change, especially for someone with entrenched patterns, has to come from their own willingness to do the work, often with a trained professional. Your role isn’t to manage or rehabilitate them; it’s to protect your energy, set clear boundaries, and choose relationships where care flows both ways.

Two people in a discussion by a wooden fence.

Keira Burton

Know The Best Responses To A Narcissist, According To Experts

Wish you had the best response at the moment you needed it? This article highlights six expert-backed phrases for setting boundaries with narcissists, as shared by clinical director Michelle Beaupre. Key strategies include standing firm against gaslighting, addressing chronic lying gently, and maintaining personal limits despite negative reactions. These responses are a great way to protect your emotional health and regain control in toxic friendships, romantic relationships, or family dynamics.

Man hiding daisies behind back for woman smiling nearby.

Vija Rindo Pratama

Don't Fall For The Charm

It's easy to feel seduced by a narcissist's charisma because people with this disorder often have a grandiose, larger-than-life personality. They often blend flattery with a strong, magnetic presence that makes you feel chosen or understood. Stay aware of how quickly that connection builds. What feels intoxicating at first can also lower your guard, making it easier to miss early red flags.

Woman in a cozy sweater using a smartphone on a couch.

Mikhail Nilov

Set Boundaries

Your emotional and physical safety isn’t negotiable; it comes first, every time. Around a narcissist, boundaries are essential. If you don’t set them, they will get crossed. Be clear, be consistent, and don’t soften your needs to keep the peace.

Couple lying back-to-back in bed, both looking upset with arms crossed.

Vitaly Gariev

Suggest Therapy

Therapists are trained to help people navigate patterns and dynamics like this—they’ve built their careers around it. Encouraging someone to seek professional support is both compassionate and realistic, and it places the responsibility for change where it belongs.

Woman looking serious, man gesturing behind her, both in a park with trees.

Mikhail Nilov

Walk Away

Never feel guilty for walking away from someone who crushes your self-worth. Your peace should take priority over any relationship, and protecting that is not selfish.

Four women lying on grass, laughing and wearing summer dresses.

Elina Fairytale

Surround Yourself With People Who Treat You Right

Remember to focus on the people who are in your corner and make you feel valued. Spending time with those who genuinely care about you is one of the fastest ways to rebuild what a narcissist tries to tear down.

Smiling woman with curly hair stretches arms up in a field during sunset.

Marcelo Chagas

Remember Your Worth

Remember your worth. Their words don’t get to define you—you do. No matter how convincing they sound, a narcissist doesn’t get a say in your value.

Scroll through more relationships stories to see how you should navigate everything from tense friendships to conversations about money.


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