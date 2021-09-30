How To Pivot To The Freelance Career Of Your Dreams
Whether you took part in this year's "Summer of Quitting" mass exodus from corporate workplaces and are wondering what's next, or if you spend your spare time daydreaming about being your own boss, we've got the ultimate guide to help you get clear on your professional future.
Today, we're rolling out our Freelance 101 video course you can take for free — taught by trusted financial expert and entrepreneur-extraordinaire, Nicole Lapin. Together with Lili, a banking service created specifically with freelancers in mind, we crafted a simple curriculum to break down the ins and outs of freelancing.
In this course, you'll learn to:
1) Find clarity on your product or service you want to offer to the world
2) The financial information you need to set fair rates and get paid
3) A full guide on what you need to know to properly manage your finances, including a step-by-step equation to help you estimate your tax liability and a quick demo on how the Lili app can help you reduce headaches and increase tax refunds
4) How to find and maintain new client relationships
5) Set boundaries to achieve balance in your work and personal lives and protect your mental health
It's a must-watch for anyone thinking about going it alone and riding solo in their career — so hop to it, take some notes, and feel empowered taking the next step toward building the freelance career of your dreams. And if you're already a freelancer or plan to become one soon, be sure to open a Lili account so you can have all of your finance needs covered in one handy place.
Director of Content at Brit + Co. Tar Heel in Los Angeles.