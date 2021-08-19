5 Ways To Ask To Get Paid For Your Services
Are you having a hard time setting boundaries in your business? One study from American Express found 25 percent of self-employed women believe they have to charge less than self-employed men to attract and retain clients. While there is evidence this gender gap is getting smaller, there's no reason why women should be underpricing their services, products, or offerings (even to family and friends!). If you're feeling tongue-tied after someone expresses interest in your offering (especially if you're just getting started, jumpstarting a side-hustle, or transitioning from a hobby into a small business), make it crystal clear that you charge for your work. Remember that a business that isn't sustaining a profit can't help anyone, least of all YOU.
Try one (or ALL) of these five sample scripts for smoothly talking about the elephant in the room: that you are in business to make MONEY.
"I am definitely interested in working together. What is your budget for this project?"
Note the magic word in this script: budget. That's not an accident! Because, whether you are selling business-to-consumer (B2C) or business-to-business (B2B), everyone has a budget of what they would like to spend on a solution, whether that number is unspoken or not.
Note, if someone doesn't have any kind of budget for a project and gives you some reply like "I'm not sure what I'm looking for, but I'll know it when I see it…", it's time to RUN. Clients with elusive/shifting goals tend to be the most difficult customers and can easily suck you (and the business relationship) dry, especially when "scope creep" sneaks in (e.g. someone wants a 'simple website' but has no idea what they offer, or how to communicate any of it through visuals or text).
The same goes for those who want you to work for "exposure." Be highly selective about any "exposure" work (as your bills likely have to be paid with real money, not likes, comments, or shout-outs). If you're a digital creator or influencer, check out this review-site for sharing collaboration rates and reviews across influencer marketing. (Image via Brooke Cagle/Unsplash)
"This sounds like it may be a good fit. Here is my current media kit/rate sheet/menu of services...(attached)".
If you start to get sweaty palms and lower your voice so only neighboring dogs can hear your current rates, maybe you want your media kit to do the talking. Having fixed prices works best when you have a tight scope of work or finite set of deliverables for a project.
If you're not sure what the project looks like yet, resist the urge to throw out a number (other than a minimum). If you do work on a hourly basis, make sure that number is shared early in your sales process. Better yet, practice quoting your prices in front of the mirror (I'm serious!). The Ta-wanda battle cry and power pose is optional, but recommended. (Image via Sincerely Media/Unsplash)
"I would love to hear more details about this project. You may be interested in some other paid projects I have done here."
One of the best ways to improve your customer relations skills is to listen to understand and to ask clarifying questions. If someone is playing tough negotiator and won't throw out the first number once you get to pricing, see if the person will give a range. If that doesn't work, you can point to a similar project you've done, so you can have a value range that shows proof of your value and an example of your work. (Image via Mateus Campos Felipe/Unsplash)
"I'm loving what I'm hearing so far, let's hop on a call and narrow down the project scope, budget and whether I'm a good fit."
This phrase summarizes many of the high notes above and can get you out of an endless back-and-forth email chain. Make the next step in the process super clear (like including your calendar link), so that momentum doesn't dip. (Image via Paige Cody/Unsplash)
"I'm flattered you're interested in what I'm offering. Just to clarify and avoid any awkwardness, I don't offer any family or friends discount, so I want to make sure if we're going to work together, that I'm the best fit for what you are looking for."
Friends and family discounts can be TRICKY, but this tried-and-true script has helped many of my clients navigate this tense transition point in a conversation. After all, don't you want to work someone who really wants to work with you? And are your friends and family your ideal client? Family and friends should be willing and able to pay full freight for your offerings (heck, maybe more if they really want to "support" you) -- so don't let any doubt or impostor syndrome talk you out of treating this like a real business, even with those you care about.
Keeping things business-like also avoids the awful trade-for-services imbalance that occurs when both parties think they are getting taken advantage of because they don't recognize the value of the services or product. If you are going to do a trade with someone, send them a full invoice anyway and keep things transparent about where you are each at in your tab. (Image via Christina @ wocintechchat.com/Unsplash)
Remember to use one or more of these swipe-scripts to speak more clearly and confidently about your pricing and to communicate ever so subtly that you will not be working for free. Remember: You are running a business. Asking for a fair exchange of value doesn't make you greedy, selfish, or unkind. You are solving problems for a specific segment and when you can get paid for that value FAIRLY, you can keep showing up and solving those problems, day after day and year after year.
if you're interested in launching a business yourself, consider enrolling in our 10-week course Selfmade course!
(Featured Image via Paige Cody/Unsplash)
Brittany Ratelle is an attorney for creative entrepreneurs who helps creatives become more confident business owners. She has helped hundreds of business owners protect and grow their brands and has worked with Sharon Says So, Blogilates, Bravery Magazine, the Bucket List Family, Cake by Courtney, Kelsey Nixon, Dayna Bolden and many others. With a background in PR, marketing, and law, Brittany helps modern creative businesses navigate the digital landscape without losing their minds (or sense of humor).
She believes in the power of cute office supplies AND good contracts and hosts a weekly podcast, Creative Counsel for Entrepreneurs, with business tips and inspiring founder stories from successful creative entrepreneurs. Brittany lives with her hunky husband and four kiddos in her beautiful hometown of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho but has clients all over the US. She also runs an e-commerce shop selling DIY legal resources called Creative Contracts.