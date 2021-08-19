Brittany Ratelle is an attorney for creative entrepreneurs who helps creatives become more confident business owners. She has helped hundreds of business owners protect and grow their brands and has worked with Sharon Says So, Blogilates, Bravery Magazine, the Bucket List Family, Cake by Courtney, Kelsey Nixon, Dayna Bolden and many others. With a background in PR, marketing, and law, Brittany helps modern creative businesses navigate the digital landscape without losing their minds (or sense of humor).

She believes in the power of cute office supplies AND good contracts and hosts a weekly podcast, Creative Counsel for Entrepreneurs, with business tips and inspiring founder stories from successful creative entrepreneurs. Brittany lives with her hunky husband and four kiddos in her beautiful hometown of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho but has clients all over the US. She also runs an e-commerce shop selling DIY legal resources called Creative Contracts.