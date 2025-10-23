It's Gilmore Girls season, so any announcement about Milo Ventimiglia is even more welcome than it normally is (and trust me, they're always welcome). Well, we finally got the first look & trailer for Milo's brand new movie I Can Only Imagine 2. And not only is this a great update for GG lovers, but the movie's hopeful and redemptive themes are also perfect for anyone who can hardly wait for The Chosen season 6.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about I Can Only Imagine 2, coming to theaters March 20, 2026.

Is there a second movie to I Can Only Imagine? Yes, I Can Only Imagine 2 is on its way! The new film is inspired by the process behind the song "Even If" by MercyMe. "The biggest challenge really was, for me, making sure that the performance looked correct," Milo told People of the music in the film. "I mean [the real] Tim's been playing music since he was young, and we're the same age, in our late 40s. To be able to look like I'm onstage and jamming the way that Tim jams and singing the way that Tim sings, it was a lot of effort. But it was also a ton of fun." "I realized I didn't have to learn how to play guitar entirely, I just had to learn how to play three songs really well," he continued. "Tim taught me like seven or eight different ways to play those songs."

What is I Can Only Imagine 2 going to be about? Lionsgate, courtesy of People I Can Only Imagine 2 follows the success of the titular song by MercyMe, and tells the story of how Bart Millard is "living the dream: sold-out arenas, a devoted fan base and a thriving career," according to the official synopsis, as his personal life is threatened by his past. When Bart meets Tim Timmons, and learns more about Tim's difficulties and secrets, Bart is inspired to pour back into his own life "before fame costs him what matters most."

Who's in the I Can Only Imagine 2 cast? Lionsgate, courtesy of People Milo Ventimiglia stars as Tim Timmons, and the actor revealed the singer was on set every day of filming. "The nice part about the whole filming experience was I met now one of my very good friends for the rest of my life," Milo said in the interview with People. "But what drew me to the role was this man who had been given a sentence of cancer and had still put a lot of positivity out in the world, although he was battling and dealing with something so daunting and terrifying." The I Can Only Imagine 2 cast includes: John Michael Finley as Bart Millard

as Bart Millard Milo Ventimiglia as Tim Timmons

as Tim Timmons Sophie Skelton as Shannon Street

as Shannon Street Arielle Kebbel as Hilary Timmons

as Hilary Timmons Sammy Dell as Sam Millard

as Sam Millard Trace Adkins as Scott Brickell

as Scott Brickell Dennis Quaid as Arthur Millard

as Arthur Millard Joshua Bassett as Christopher Street

