Every 'Only Murders in the Building'  Cast Member Returning For Season 5

Only Murders in the Building season 5 brings back one of my favorite trios in all of TV history: Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, and Martin Short. But we're also getting some amazing brand new additions to the cast that I think are my favorite OMITB guest stars the show has ever had!! Let's just go ahead and get into it because I'm too excited to wait anymore.

Meet the brand new Only Murders in the Building season 5 cast members, airing now on Hulu.

1. Selena Gomez as Mabel Mora Patrick Harbron/Disney Selena Gomez is back to solve another murder mystery in Only Murders in the Building season 5 as Mabel Mora.

2. Martin Short as Oliver Putnam Patrick Harbron/Disney Martin Short also returns as Oliver Putnam, eccentric theatre director and podcast enthusiast.

3. Steve Martin as Charles Hayden Savage Hulu Steve Martin's grounded and earnest Charles Hayden Savage balances out the other two members of the trio.

4. ​Téa Leoni as Sofia Caccimelio Disney/Patrick Harbron We'll also get to know Téa Leoni's Sofia Caccimelio better in Only Murders in the Building season 5, after the season 4 ending revealed she wanted the podcast trio to help her find her missing husband.

5. ​Meryl Streep as Loretta Disney/Patrick Harbron Meryl Streep returns as Loretta in OMTIB season 5 and I'm so excited to see her reunite with Martin Short!

6. ​Renée Zellweger Brendon Thorne/Getty Images Renée Zellweger joins the Only Murders in the Building season 5 cast. We don't know much about her character but she does appear to be a quirky resident of the building.

7. Logan Lerman Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images I'm most excited to see Logan Lerman in these new episodes, and I'm hoping he becomes close with Mabel! He did tell Screen Rant he "popped in" to set, which could mean he ends up playing a more minor role — or that he doesn't make it out of the finale alive.

8. ​Christoph Waltz Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Prime Video Christoph Waltz also joins Only Murders season 5.

9. ​Keegan-Michael Key Shane Anthony Sinclair/Getty Images We'll also see Keegan-Michael Key in the new episodes!

10. Beanie Feldstein Cindy Ord/Getty Images Beanie Feldstein joins the cast, and I know she's going to be one of the funniest parts of the whole show.

11. Bobby Cannavale Dominik Bindl/Getty Images We'll also see Bobby Cannavale in a brand new role.

12. Dianne Wiest David Livingston/Getty Images Dianne Wiest brings some magic to the Only Murders in the Building season 5 cast.

13. Jermaine Fowler Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images And so does Jermaine Fowler!

14. ​Da’Vine Joy Randolph as Donna Williams Patrick Harbron/Hulu Da’Vine Joy Randolph returns as Detective Donna Williams.

15. Richard Kind as Vince Fish Disney/Patrick Harbron We'll also see Richard Kind as Vince Fish again in season 5.

16. ​Nathan Lane as Teddy Dimas Hulu Nathan Lane returns as Teddy Dimas.

17. ​Jayne Houdyshell as Bunny Folger Hulu Jayne Houdyshell makes a surprise return as Bunny Folger.

18. Jackie Hoffman as Uma Heller Hulu And Jackie Hoffman returns as Uma Heller.

19. Michael Cyril Creighton as Howard Hulu As does Michael Cyril Creighton as Howard.

