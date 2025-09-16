Free Trial for 120+ Creative Classes

Every 'Only Murders in the Building'  Cast Member Returning For Season 5

Only Murders in the Building season 5 Cast
Hulu
Chloe Williams​
By Chloe Williams​Sep 16, 2025
Only Murders in the Building season 5 brings back one of my favorite trios in all of TV history: Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, and Martin Short. But we're also getting some amazing brand new additions to the cast that I think are my favorite OMITB guest stars the show has ever had!! Let's just go ahead and get into it because I'm too excited to wait anymore.

Meet the brand new Only Murders in the Building season 5 cast members, airing now on Hulu.

1. Selena Gomez as Mabel Mora

selena gomez in only murders

Patrick Harbron/Disney

Selena Gomez is back to solve another murder mystery in Only Murders in the Building season 5 as Mabel Mora.

2. Martin Short as Oliver Putnam

steve martin martin short

Patrick Harbron/Disney

Martin Short also returns as Oliver Putnam, eccentric theatre director and podcast enthusiast.

3. Steve Martin as Charles Hayden Savage

only murders in the building season 5 cast

Hulu

Steve Martin's grounded and earnest Charles Hayden Savage balances out the other two members of the trio.

4. ​Téa Leoni as Sofia Caccimelio

T\u00e9a Leoni as Sofia Caccimelio

Disney/Patrick Harbron

We'll also get to know Téa Leoni's Sofia Caccimelio better in Only Murders in the Building season 5, after the season 4 ending revealed she wanted the podcast trio to help her find her missing husband.

5. ​Meryl Streep as Loretta

Meryl Streep as Loretta only murders in the building season 5

Disney/Patrick Harbron

Meryl Streep returns as Loretta in OMTIB season 5 and I'm so excited to see her reunite with Martin Short!

6. ​Renée Zellweger

Ren\u00e9e Zellweger

Brendon Thorne/Getty Images

Renée Zellweger joins the Only Murders in the Building season 5 cast. We don't know much about her character but she does appear to be a quirky resident of the building.

7. Logan Lerman

Logan Lerman

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

I'm most excited to see Logan Lerman in these new episodes, and I'm hoping he becomes close with Mabel! He did tell Screen Rant he "popped in" to set, which could mean he ends up playing a more minor role — or that he doesn't make it out of the finale alive.

8. ​Christoph Waltz

christoph waltz only murders in the building season 5

Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Prime Video

Christoph Waltz also joins Only Murders season 5.

9. ​Keegan-Michael Key

Keegan-Michael Key

Shane Anthony Sinclair/Getty Images

We'll also see Keegan-Michael Key in the new episodes!

10. Beanie Feldstein

beanie feldstein

Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Beanie Feldstein joins the cast, and I know she's going to be one of the funniest parts of the whole show.

11. Bobby Cannavale

Bobby Cannavale

Dominik Bindl/Getty Images

We'll also see Bobby Cannavale in a brand new role.

12. Dianne Wiest

Dianne Wiest

David Livingston/Getty Images

Dianne Wiest brings some magic to the Only Murders in the Building season 5 cast.

13. Jermaine Fowler

Jermaine Fowler only murders in the building season 5 cast

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

And so does Jermaine Fowler!

14. ​Da’Vine Joy Randolph as Donna Williams

Da\u2019Vine Joy Randolph as Donna Williams

Patrick Harbron/Hulu

Da’Vine Joy Randolph returns as Detective Donna Williams.

15. Richard Kind as Vince Fish

Richard Kind as Vince Fish

Disney/Patrick Harbron

We'll also see Richard Kind as Vince Fish again in season 5.

16. ​Nathan Lane as Teddy Dimas

Nathan Lane as Teddy Dimas

Hulu

Nathan Lane returns as Teddy Dimas.

17. ​Jayne Houdyshell as Bunny Folger

Jayne Houdyshell as Bunny Folger

Hulu

Jayne Houdyshell makes a surprise return as Bunny Folger.

18. Jackie Hoffman as Uma Heller

Jackie Hoffman as Uma Heller

Hulu

And Jackie Hoffman returns as Uma Heller.

19. Michael Cyril Creighton as Howard

Michael Cyril Creighton as Howard

Hulu

As does Michael Cyril Creighton as Howard.

Keep up with the latest Only Murders in the Building season 5 news at @britandco, and check out 25 New TV Shows You NEED To Watch In 2025 for more!

This post has been updated.

