Tina Fey & Colman Domingo Are Back! Your First Look At 'The Four Seasons' Season 2 On Netflix

The Four Seasons season 2 is coming to Netflix, and we finally have a first look at the new episodes. The first season of the Netflix comedy, starring Tina Fey, Colman Domingo, Will Forte, and Steve Carell, is a hilarious (and devastating) look at a friend group (and their relationships) throughout an entire calendar year, and it really serves as a great reminder that life only gets more interesting the older you get...and that you should definitely take four vacations a year if you can swing it.

Well, it looks like The Four Seasons is gearing up for another year of vacations, comedy, and hopefully less heartbreak. Here's everything we know.

Keep reading for the latest news on The Four Seasons season 2, coming to Netflix on May 28, 2026.

What is season 2 of Four Seasons about? Netflix The Four Seasons season 2 will have the same comedy and heart you loved about the first season — and just as many wacky adventures. Season 1 saw the friend group have to deal with Nick (Steve Carell) and Anne (Kerri Kenney-Silver) getting divorced, and then with Nick's death. So the new episodes are sure to bring this group even closer together.

How does season 1 end again? Netflix After Nick's death, it's revealed in the season 1 finale that his new girlfriend Ginny (Erika Henningsen) is pregnant, so I'll be very interested to see how her relationship with Anne evolves. Kate (Tina Fey) and Jack (Will Forte) also agree to work on their struggling marriage

Will season 2 of The Four Seasons have the same cast? Netflix The Four Seasons season 2 will have a lot of returning faces (minus Steve Carell), but there are also some new cast members joining too! The cast includes: Tina Fey as Kate

Where can I watch The Four Seasons? Netflix The Four Seasons season 2 is coming to Netflix May 28, 2026. You can stream the first season of the show now.

How many episodes are in The Four seasons season 2? Netflix Both season 1 and season 2 of The Four Seasons have 8 episodes. All 8 episodes of season 2 premiere on Netflix May 28, 2026.

