21 Days Until Blake Lively's 'It Ends With Us'! Watch The New Trailer Now.
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
It's no secret that Colleen Hoover's It Ends With Us is an emotional, devastating look at love, loss, and strength. The book has an Amazon rating of 4.7 out of 5 thanks to 329,035 ratings, and fans of the book are going to be all over the film adaptation! The new summer movie (which is coming to theaters August 9, 2024) stars Blake Lively as Lily Bloom, Justin Baldoni as Ryle Kincaid, and Brandon Sklenar as Atlas Corrigan. And on July 19, we got a brand new trailer for the movie that totally took my breath away. Watch it below, and then add The Best Blake Lively Movies to your summer watchlist!
The new It Ends With Us trailer really captures the complexity of all its characters (and humans in general TBH). We see Lily and Ryle during good times — chatting on the roof, making out after a party — but we also see them during bad times, too.
My favorite moment of the whole trailer comes at the very end, when Blake Lively's Lily turns her head to look right at the camera, revealing a cut above her left eyebrow. She stares at the camera (and, it feels like, us) for just long enough that it feels slightly uncomfortable, which is exactly the point. The theoretical eye contact feels like a promise that the movie takes its serious subject matter, well, seriously.
And after consumers started saying the It Ends With Us book romanticizes domestic violence, it also feels like a challenge to give the movie a chance.
What's your favorite standout moment from the new It Ends With Us trailer?
Lead image via Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images for Sony Pictures
