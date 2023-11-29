5 Reasons Miles Was The Heartthrob Of "The Holiday" The Whole Time
It seems like Christmas movie fans come to the same conclusion every year: Jude Law's Graham in The Holiday is the perfect swoon-worthy romantic lead. He's charismatic, funny, and somehow makes for a very attractive Mr. Napkinhead. But every time I watch the movie, Graham isn't my favorite part — Miles is. Here's why Miles, an adorable composer played by Jack Black, is exactly the leading man The Holiday needed.
He's Kind
First and foremost, Miles puts everyone else before himself. He's encouraging and knows how to be a good friend. Even Iris (played by Kate Winslet) points this out when she tells him he's incredibly decent, and I couldn't agree more. Everything he does — from being genuinely upset Iris' ex is taking advantage of her to getting Iris two of the same drink because he doesn't know how much whipped cream she wants — shows a care and attention to detail that is just my favorite thing ever.
He's Clear
Another one of Miles' best qualities is how earnest and straightforward he is, and how those two things never cancel each other out. Even when he's voicing his opinion, he does it without any harshness or cynicism. Miles isn't manipulative, and he takes initiative when he figures out what he wants. I mean, for crying out loud, he flies to England to be with Iris on New Year's Eve. That's pretty special!
He's Not Afraid To Embarrass Himself
There are plenty of moments in the movie when Miles is put in an awkward situation. But every single time, he just brushes it off with a laugh, which honestly makes the moments even more endearing. Whether it be the "accidental boob graze" in the sushi restaurant, kissing Iris on the cheek multiple times in a row, or singing really loudly in Blockbuster, Miles takes every situation and turns it into something even better. Which brings me to...
He's Fun
Miles' lighthearted and fun personality is the perfect foil to Iris' ex Jasper, and he totally sets Iris at ease because he doesn't make her anxious, and it's clear she's comfortable around him in a way she's not used to. Just like the game in Blockbuster (where he sings all of the music from the movies they find), Miles is always down for a good time and he always makes Iris laugh.
He Composed A Song For Iris
I saved this point for last because this is the one moment out of any rom-com that I will never, ever get over. In the middle of helping Arthur prepare for his WGA gala speech (which includes writing a song for Arthur's walk to the stage), Miles takes the time to compose a song that sounds like Iris — and even tells her he "used only the good notes" in the song. What!!! It makes me weep a little every time I watch it because of how beautiful and intentional it is. Plus, if a man ever did that for me I think I might lose consciousness.
Are you more of a Miles fan or a Graham fan?
