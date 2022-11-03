Stay At The Cottage From "The Holiday" To Make Your Life Feel Like A Movie
When it comes to the holiday season, traditions are very important. We love cooking the perfect turkey for Thanksgiving, spending time with family we don't get to see often, and watching movies like The Holiday. In case you need a refresher, The Holiday is about two women (Cameron Diaz's Amanda in L.A. and Kate Winslet's Iris in London) who decide to ditch their disastrous love lives and switch places during Christmas. It's funny, it's romantic, and it has a ton of beautiful locations.
This winter, take your vacation up a notch by booking a stay at a replica of the English cottage in the movie! The home is located in Georgia and was designed by State and Season's Lucy Small. Since the replica is stateside, you don't even have to fly across the pond (unless you want to traipse around London, which we also fully support, you can check out our London travel guide for more tips ;)). You can sign up to stay at the cottage on its website, and keep reading for more info.
Even though the home is loved by fans all over the world, it never actually existed irl — the real cottage was only used for exterior shots while the interior was built in a Los Angeles soundstage. Small knew she had to take on this self-proclaimed passion project.
"I'm part of a lot of groups that just enjoy cozy things, no drama, a good book and cup of tea next to a nice-smelling candle," she says. That makes this project a no-brainer. "There's a lot of demand for idyllic mountain living. I source a lot of my materials from Europe because people want that vibe."
State and Season made a few changes to the original design, so that the cottage would be more modern and more comfortable for guests. They added extra bedrooms, so more than one person can stay at a time, and updated details like the tiny bathroom under the stairs and raising the windows to match modern building codes. Small also made sure the roof didn't look like it was sagging.
Even though everything is up-to-date, you still get the feeling of a centuries-old English cottage. There are plenty of wood-burning fireplaces, rugs, and British pottery to give you an escape from reality, at least for a little while.
You know we couldn't do a story on The Holiday cottage without spotlighting the kitchen! To make your English holiday experience more authentic, grab some chocolate-covered biscuits or Jaffa cakes to drink with your tea (you can also swing by your grocery store's international aisle for more ideas).
You can also check out our English recipes, English toffee, and cozy meals to bring with you on your stay, but no matter what kind of groceries you decide to bring, the home will have plenty of tea and mugs, books, and Christmas decor to make you feel both cozy and festive. We're booking our stay ASAP.
Do you love holiday movies and vacation? Us too. Check out our holidays page for more fun ideas for winter, and check out our list of which Netflix series to watch based on your Meyers-Briggs during your break.
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
All photos courtesy of State and Season.
- 24 Insanely Easy Christmas Cookie Recipes For The Holidays ›
- 14 Christmas Cocktail Recipes to Get You Through the Holiday ... ›
- 3 Ways To Bond With Your Daughter This Holiday Season - Brit + Co ›
- 12 Festive Finds You Can't Miss at the Holiday House by Brit + Co ... ›
- The Bullet Journal Is the Holiday Hack You've Been Waiting For ... ›
- Best Planners + Tools For The Holiday Season — Brit + Co - Brit + Co ›
- A Magical Advent Calendar Leads to Romance in Netflix's 'The ... ›
B+C Editorial Assistant, Swiftie | Chloe is from the Outer Banks (yes, like the Netflix show!). When she isn't writing or updating her blog Pastels and Pop Culture, Chloe enjoys watching Marvel movies or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!