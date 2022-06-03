Looking For The Most Delicious Way To Eat Eggs? Try This Korean Egg Bread Recipe
When you cut into a crispy, fluffy Korean Egg Bread (or gyeran-ppang), you’ll feel like you’re looking at the sun. Eating this egg bread, I imagine myself exploring the exhilarating and busy streets of Seoul. On days when you’re time poor, I hope you’ll turn to this recipe. Plus, you can quickly make Korean Egg Bread for any meal throughout the year.
This gyeran-ppang includes chia seeds in the batter for an added crunch. Feel free to add any toppings of choice, such as spinach, kimchi, cheese, or just let the baked egg be the star!
Note: Be sure to soak the chia seeds in about 5 tablespoons (75 g) of filtered water for 30 minutes before adding them to the batter. Drain the chia seeds first if there’s any excess water.
Satisfying Korean Egg Bread
Photo via Nicole Soper Photography.
Ingredients
For the Batter:
- About ⅔ cup (85 g) all-purpose flour
- 1 tablespoon (8 g) tapioca flour
- ¼ cup (50 g) granulated sugar
- 1 teaspoon baking powder
- ¼ teaspoon nutmeg (optional)
- ⅓ cup (75 g) butter, melted
- 1 egg (about 2 ounces, or 50 g)
- ⅓ cup (80 g) milk
- 1 tablespoon (13 g) chia seeds, soaked
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract (optional)
For the Toppings:
- 6 small eggs (about 9 ounces, or 228 g), uncracked
- Dashes of salt, pepper, and paprika, or to taste
- 1 tablespoon (5 g) grated Parmesan cheese (optional)
- 1 teaspoon black sesame seeds (optional)
- 2 scallions, minced (optional)
Image via Quarto Publishing Group USA Inc.
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 365°F (185°C, or gas mark 5) and place a rack in the center.
- Generously grease a 6-cup muffin pan.
- Mix the batter. In a large bowl, mix all the batter ingredients until smooth and combined.
- Fill one-fourth of each muffin pan cup with the batter. Set the remaining batter aside. Crack one egg into each cup. Season the eggs with salt, pepper, and paprika. Top each egg with 1 to 2 teaspoons of the remaining batter. Optionally, top each bread with a dash of Parmesan cheese, a few sesame seeds, and some minced scallions. Be sure the cups are not overflowing.
- Bake for about 15 minutes, until the tops are golden brown.
- Remove from the oven. I like to enjoy these hot. Take the egg breads out of the muffin cups. Slice each in half to see the egg’s lovely sun-like cross section. Refrigerate leftover batter and use it within a few days. Bake to make plain chia muffins.
Recipe and accompanying text via Kathleen Lieu.
