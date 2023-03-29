Skincare Tools That Can Keep You Out of the Spa *And* Save Money
The choices for skincare treatments and tools on the market right now are endless. Above any other skin condition, combatting signs of aging is the industry’s main priority, and that’s reflected in the volume of anti-aging products, regimens, and tools released every month. A lot of providers present Botox, Juvederm, and other preventative in-office remedies as the only right way to take your routine, but regular visits can get expensive, fast. What if you could replace your monthly medspa visit with easy-to-use anti-aging tools at home? Let’s comb through some of the most popular skincare tools out there, based on expert advice and the up-front investment, to see if these an anti-aging tools are really worth it.
What Experts Are Saying About Anti-Aging
Anti-aging messaging is nothing new. With the rise of injectable beauty treatments, we just have to wonder whether it's actuallyworth it in order to prevent signs of aging. Invasive procedures do produce a quick results, but in-office treatments are more affordable for some people than others.
"In-office treatments, like lasers or microneedling, stimulate collagen production and can make a dramatic difference in the appearance of the skin," says Jordan Harper MSN, NP-C Founder and CEO of Barefaced. "If you want to save on in-office treatments, wearing a daily sunscreen and seeking shade when possible is the cheapest way to do that. Prevention is much easier and cheaper than correction."
The most notable difference in results between current professional treatments and at-home skincare tool regimens is the element of "immediate gratification," according to Andrew Glass, Founder of skincare company Non Gender Specific. "As technology improves and costs come down to produce effective at-home treatments, we'll continue to see devices be just as effective as in-office treatments."
The Most Popular Skincare Tools, Ranked by High to Low Price
Image via CurrentBody
CurrentBody Skin LED Light Therapy Mask ($380)
This face mask uses red and near-infrared LED light to encourage cell regeneration, which in turn stimulates collagen production for a youthful look. It can also boost your circulation and increase the amount of oxygen your skin cells receive. 95% of users said their skin tone, texture, firmness, and tightness were improved after use, according to the CurrentBody site.
"LED red light therapy is shown to stimulate collagen and help wound healing," says Harper. "These devices are expensive, and results are not as dramatic as resurfacing lasers, but can boost the results of your at-home skincare routine. They only work on the skin and results are not comparable to injectables."
Image via Droplette
Droplette ($299)
Droplette is a non-invasive skincare tool that micro-infuses skincare ingredients into the skin, allegedly 20 times deeper than if you were to apply them topically. This pushes the ingredients in your skincare routine to supposedly be 90% more effective than your average soaps and serums. The tool essentially produces a concentrated micro-mist that carries small enough particles of serums and other skincare products that are then delivered to your skin at a high velocity to ensure maximum absorption. Droplette was created by MIT scientists, funded by NASA, and has been used in 4 clinical trials as well as in studies at Walter Reed, Tufts Medical Center, MIT and the VA.
Image via NuFace
NuFace MINI+ Starter Kit ($245)
The NuFace Smart Devices, available in MINI+ and TRINITY, utilize low-level, industry standard microcurrents to target the muscles in your face. The barely-there current intended to mimic the body’s natural ionic flow to help lift, sculpt, and shape your face resulting in a youthful appearance. Another perk of the NuFace system is there’s now a mobile app that you can use to monitor your regimen and get treatment tutorials right from the comfort of home. The tool is FDA-approved, and it calls for a low-effort, consistent commitment of 5 minutes a day.
Image via Non Gender Specific
Non Gender Specific Phytonutrient Infusion Pro Facial Steaming Kit ($129)
This infusion-based tool Instantly delivers 50 botanical nutrients to the skin using a light steam that simultaneously opens pores to release trapped dirt and debris. Each ingredient nourishes, protects and restores skin while absorbing quickly. “By using our Phytonutrient Infusion Pro Facial Steaming system, you're not only getting a spa-quality facial,” says Glass. “You're getting a nutrient-rich botanical infusion at the same time, eliminating the need for additional skincare steps after treatment.”
Image via Commodery
Commodery MicroGlow Handset ($60)This LED microcurrent massager lifts and sculpts your cheeks and jawline, using a dual-action approach. This tool’s main motivations are to reverse fine lines and wrinkles, as well as target acne and facial redness. The Commodery site claims “greatest value,” but notes that the massager is not FDA approved yet.
Image via SiO
SiO Patches ($30-$80, depending on treatment)
No crazy currents or bright lights here, but these patches still provide effective treatment. The patches are made of medical-grade silicone that works like a second skin to restore your skin’s moisture and reduce the appearance of wrinkles. All it takes? You easily applying them to your desired area, and that's it. You can snag these clinically tested and dermatologist approved patches in a range of specific spot treatment areas – everything from your neck, to smile lines, forehead lines, lips, eyes, and hands, so this tool goes past just the skin on your face. The patches are reusable up to 10 times, which really speaks to value. Don’t expect immediate results, though. Only consistent use can prevent future signs of wrinkles.
"Botox treats lines of expression (think furrowing your brow or lines around the eyes from smiling), whereas sleep lines are from the skin getting scrunched for hours during sleep – Botox won't treat these," says Harper. "These patches prevent the scrunching of the skin and are a great at-home option if you sleep on your stomach or side."
The Case For Skincare Tools
Skincare tools can be a bigger initial investment, but in some cases, end up costing you less over time. "These products offer the user long term usage and benefits versus a one time treatment," says Glass. "Over time, the costs for these products will benefit the consumer and save them money."
Before you're in the thick of shopping for a fancy skincare tool, it's important that you're ready for it, and have researched the benefits. "My philosophy? It's not worth investing in-office treatments or at-home devices if you're not committed to following a daily skincare routine that focuses on protection, prevention, repair, and correction," says Harper. "Before committing to purchasing a beauty tool, make sure you can commit the time to use it at least 5 times a week. I've seen so many patients who purchased beauty devices but who never use them consistently, so they never see the results. Figure out where in your daily routine they will fit in so that way you can commit to using them."
