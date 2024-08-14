Jenna Bush Hager Gave Us Her Best Book Recs For Fall
When she's not hosting the TODAY show alongside Hoda Kotb, Jenna Bush Hager is helping her three kids get adjusted to being in the classroom during back to school season. As a mother, former teacher, and reading specialist, she knows that the transition from summer to daily learning isn't always easy.
"Schools are a place where a lot happens. Kids are learning and they're also having those moments of emotional heartbreak. They're sick sometimes...carrying the burdens from home...and teachers are at the core of that," she says.
One of the ways she helps her own kids prepare for back to school season is by buying a ton of Kleenex from places like Amazon, Walmart, and Target. "There's lot of tears for parents and kids," she says with a laugh. "I think transitions can be tricky for parents, kids, and teachers, but it's also such an exciting time."
She says her household tries to focus more on the exciting aspect of going back to school while keeping the lines of communication open. It's why she's excited to partner with Kleenex to not only celebrate their 100th anniversary, but to also give back to underprivileged schools.
Aside from being there for kids who need a safe space in the classroom, Jenna and Kleenex understand how having access to resources at school can help students thrive.
"100 years of Kleenex is remarkable to me. One of the things I reflected on as a teacher, student, and now as a mother, is that on the back to school list, what classrooms need are pencils, papers, and Kleenex," says Jenna.
There's also the deep realization that teachers often go out of their way to make sure students will be prepared within classroom settings. "Kleenex knows like I know that teachers are spending their own money to buy materials for their classroom and have a million jobs in one," she points out.
Sadly, the amount of money teachers spend on supplies has increased 21% with an average of $860 being spent each school year (via Adopt A Classroom). That's why Kleenex and Jenna are partnering to make sure schools and teachers will have more access to funding.
"In honor of their 100th birtday, they [Kleenex] partnered with DonorsChoose, which is an incredible organization, to give $100,000 to one remarkable school and $4,000 to a hundred schools to help with materials," she says excitedly.
I spent most of my time in public school settings, so this is truly a big deal for everyone involved — and it's a sentiment Jenna echoes. "When I heard that, I wanted to be on board because I know we need to be giving back to our classrooms as much as possible."
Now through August 6th, you can nominate a deserving school by visiting kleenex100years.com.
Though Jenna may not be teaching anymore, she hasn't let her passion for learning and reading wane. She has an active book club that features compelling titles every month — and she's partially responsible for my growing TBR pile.
"I'm reading for our book club usually a year in advance, but the last book I recommended is this incredible book called The Wedding Peopleby Alison Espach. She's so brilliant at capturing the fun and the frivolous" she says.
Love Jenna's monthly book recommendations? She has a few more up her sleeve for you!
The Book With The Best Life Lessons
Nothing to See Hereby Kevin Wilson
"This is kind of a strange one because it's fiction and upon reading the synopsis, you're like 'what,'" she says. "It's about love and what kids need, which is mainly to be seen and loved."
Something To Read During Back To School Season
Charlotte's Web by E.B. White
"If you want to cry your eyes out and grab a million Kleenex's, which I love to do, I read Charlotte's Web to both of my eldest kids. It's the most beautiful book...and I think we all remember it being in the library or possibly read it. It's about friendship and seasons changing."
A Great Romance Book To Swoon Over
Love in the Time of Choleraby Gabriel García Márquez
"I love a romance! This is one of my favorite, sort of epic romances," she says before admitting she loves reading anything that has love triangles in. Truly, who doesn't love entanglements?
