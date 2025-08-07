Free Trial for 120+ Creative Classes

8 Best Trader Joe’s Back-To-School Snacks Your Kiddos (& You) Will Love

Best Trader Joe’s Back-To-School Snacks
Trader Joe's
Meredith Holser
By Meredith HolserAug 07, 2025
Trader Joe’s might be your go-to for frozen dinners and sweet treats, but it also happens to be the perfect place for back-to-school snacks that keep your kids' hunger satisfied for the busy semesters ahead. Their shelves are practically packed with great finds for kiddos to grub on – you just have to know where to look! Luckily, we did the searching for you. If you’re planning to stock up on back-to-school snacks that are tasty and nutritious, these finds will keep both kids and grown-ups fueled.

Below, find 8 Trader Joe’s back-to-school snacks you’ll love just as much as your little ones do!

\u200bOrganic Sour Apple Watermelon Fruit Leather Wrap

Trader Joe's

Organic Sour Apple Watermelon Fruit Leather Wrap

This $0.49 find is like a healthier, more naturally-made version of a Fruit Roll-Up. Each bite is equal parts sour and sweet, so your kiddo can enjoy the flavor all while getting a decent serving of real fruit.

\u200bMini Pretzel Twists

Trader Joe's

Mini Pretzel Twists

Pretzel twists like these are always the perfect companion to dips or snack-sized cheeses. Trader Joe's says these are "superlatively crisp," so they'll stay fresh and crunchy even if they're sitting in your little one's lunchbox next to a homemade sandwich.

\u200bRainbow's End Trail Mix Bars

Trader Joe's

Rainbow's End Trail Mix Bars

Trail mix can be a pain to pack, especially if you're using plastic baggies to contain the snack for on-the-go moments. Luckily, these bars make snacking easy for your child, and while they may not be totally enticed by the peanuts, almonds, and raisins, the candy-coated milk chocolate gems in each bar will quickly change their mind.

\u200bSoft & Juicy Mango

Trader Joe's

Soft & Juicy Mango

Made with fresh mangoes and sweetened with some cane sugar, each bite of this pre-packaged snack is a total delight. Adding a couple strips of this to your kiddo's lunch spread is an easy way to encourage more fruit (just be aware of the sugar), all without having to take the extra time to slice it fresh yourself.

\u200bMediterranean Hummus Snack Pack & Pita Chips

Trader Joe's

Mediterranean Hummus Snack Pack & Pita Chips

This Trader Joe's find does the preparation for you by divvying out the perfect amount of pita chips and hummus for your little one. If they're in the mood for something savory after school (but before dinnertime), keeping a few of these in your fridge is not a bad idea.

\u200bSharp Cheddar Cheese Cracker Cuts

Trader Joe's

Sharp Cheddar Cheese Cracker Cuts

These pre-sliced cheddar cheese cuts go great with just about any Trader Joe's crackers for an easy back-to-school snack. We recommend the Wheat Crisp Crackers or the Pita Bite Crackers as pairings. Alliteratively, you and your kiddo could simply snack on each slice on its own for a boost!

\u200bEverything But The Bagel Nut Duo

Trader Joe's

Everything But The Bagel Nut Duo

Tossed in a seasoning comprised of black and white sesame seeds, poppy seeds, sea salt, garlic powder, and onion powder, this combo of almonds and cashews is complex in flavor. It's especially nice for satisfying savory and salty cravings! Plus, since the nuts are packed with healthy fats, adding a small handful to your kids' lunchbox will quickly boost the nutritional value of their mid-day meal and keep their energy up to tackle afternoon classes.

\u200bOrganic Apple Cinnamon Fruit Sauce Crushers

Trader Joe's

Organic Apple Cinnamon Fruit Sauce Crushers

Apple sauce is a classic back-to-school snack, and this Trader Joe's option only gets better with the addition of some cinnamon. Whether you add it as a sweet finish to lunchtime or hand one over after school, your kid will keep coming back for more.

