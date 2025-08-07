8 Best Trader Joe’s Back-To-School Snacks Your Kiddos (& You) Will Love

Trader Joe’s might be your go-to for frozen dinners and sweet treats, but it also happens to be the perfect place for back-to-school snacks that keep your kids' hunger satisfied for the busy semesters ahead. Their shelves are practically packed with great finds for kiddos to grub on – you just have to know where to look! Luckily, we did the searching for you. If you’re planning to stock up on back-to-school snacks that are tasty and nutritious, these finds will keep both kids and grown-ups fueled.

Below, find 8 Trader Joe’s back-to-school snacks you’ll love just as much as your little ones do!

Trader Joe's Organic Sour Apple Watermelon Fruit Leather Wrap This $0.49 find is like a healthier, more naturally-made version of a Fruit Roll-Up. Each bite is equal parts sour and sweet, so your kiddo can enjoy the flavor all while getting a decent serving of real fruit.

Trader Joe's Mini Pretzel Twists Pretzel twists like these are always the perfect companion to dips or snack-sized cheeses. Trader Joe's says these are "superlatively crisp," so they'll stay fresh and crunchy even if they're sitting in your little one's lunchbox next to a homemade sandwich.

Trader Joe's Rainbow's End Trail Mix Bars Trail mix can be a pain to pack, especially if you're using plastic baggies to contain the snack for on-the-go moments. Luckily, these bars make snacking easy for your child, and while they may not be totally enticed by the peanuts, almonds, and raisins, the candy-coated milk chocolate gems in each bar will quickly change their mind.

Trader Joe's Soft & Juicy Mango Made with fresh mangoes and sweetened with some cane sugar, each bite of this pre-packaged snack is a total delight. Adding a couple strips of this to your kiddo's lunch spread is an easy way to encourage more fruit (just be aware of the sugar), all without having to take the extra time to slice it fresh yourself.

Trader Joe's Mediterranean Hummus Snack Pack & Pita Chips This Trader Joe's find does the preparation for you by divvying out the perfect amount of pita chips and hummus for your little one. If they're in the mood for something savory after school (but before dinnertime), keeping a few of these in your fridge is not a bad idea.

Trader Joe's Sharp Cheddar Cheese Cracker Cuts These pre-sliced cheddar cheese cuts go great with just about any Trader Joe's crackers for an easy back-to-school snack. We recommend the Wheat Crisp Crackers or the Pita Bite Crackers as pairings. Alliteratively, you and your kiddo could simply snack on each slice on its own for a boost!

Trader Joe's Everything But The Bagel Nut Duo Tossed in a seasoning comprised of black and white sesame seeds, poppy seeds, sea salt, garlic powder, and onion powder, this combo of almonds and cashews is complex in flavor. It's especially nice for satisfying savory and salty cravings! Plus, since the nuts are packed with healthy fats, adding a small handful to your kids' lunchbox will quickly boost the nutritional value of their mid-day meal and keep their energy up to tackle afternoon classes.

Trader Joe's Organic Apple Cinnamon Fruit Sauce Crushers Apple sauce is a classic back-to-school snack, and this Trader Joe's option only gets better with the addition of some cinnamon. Whether you add it as a sweet finish to lunchtime or hand one over after school, your kid will keep coming back for more.

