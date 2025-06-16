Listen To Our New Podcast: Yap City!

Brit + Co Logo

This picture is TOO cute!

Jennifer Garner Shares Sweet Father's Day Tribute To Ben Affleck: "Favorite Landing Spot"

Jennifer Garner Ben Affleck Father's Day
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Haley Sprankle
By Haley SprankleJun 16, 2025
Haley Sprankle

Haley Sprankle is B+C's Content Editor, leading coverage across pop culture, beauty, style, home, and beyond. You can find her previous work at WIRED, Wirecutter, and VH1. Outside of work, she's probably drinking a dirty martini, walking her french bulldogs, or quoting School of Rock somewhere.

See Full Bio
Follow:

After months of headline-making hangouts, Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck are back in the news this week — and this time, it's all because of Jen's sweet Father's Day tribute to Ben. The two stars have been divorced for a decade now, but it honestly seems like they just can't seem to stay out of each other's lives. Here's what the 13 Going On 30star had to say about her ex-husband...and why it feels like such a big deal.

Scroll to see what Jennifer Garner shared for Ben Affleck on Father's Day in 2025...

Jennifer Garner's Father's Day tribute to Ben Affleck

Instagram/Jennifer.Garner

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck have always taken co-parenting seriously, so it's not surprising that Jen would have something kind to say about the father of her children, but what made this post extra-special was the sweet combination of the photo and the words that accompanied it. On June 15, 2025, Jen posted a photo to her Instagram story (see above), and captioned it, "Happy Father's Day to 3 people's favorite landing spot."

This tribute comes after celebrating their daughter's (Violet Affleck) graduation, a family paintball outing, and a very busy holiday season together. Oh, on top of Ben's very public divorce from Jennifer Lopez.

While Jen didn't say anything inherently romantic about her ex-husband, the photo is a rare look into their early days as parents together — and we'd be lying if we said it didn't feel intimate. The photo is clearly at the home Jen and Ben used to share, on what looks to be a late night of newborn parenting.

Is this just Jen showing love to the man who helped build a family with her? Or could there be something more behind the message?

Looking for more celebrity & entertainment news? Follow us on Facebook so you never miss a thing!

celebritiescelebritycelebrity news

The Latest

July Horoscopes 2025
Horoscopes

Your July Horoscopes Are In — & They're Especially "Fortunate" For These 4 Signs!

echo valley ending julianne moore
Entertainment

The 'Echo Valley' Ending & THAT Shocking Death, Explained

beth and rip yellowstone spinoff
Entertainment

Where To Watch Beth & Rip's 'Yellowstone' Spinoff

​Aldi Bogg Bag Dupe
Style & Shopping

Aldi Just Dropped A $16 Bogg Bag Dupe In 4 Stylish Colors

Selfmade

Selfmade

A business accelerator for early-stage female founders with live workshops, 1:1 mentoring, online courses, and curated business support. Visit

Yap City

Yap City

Want the inside scoop on what’s really trending? Join insider hosts Chloe Williams and Kayla Walden each week as they dissect their latest TV & movie obsessions, must-read books, and OMG moments you won’t believe. Visit