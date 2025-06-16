Jennifer Garner Shares Sweet Father's Day Tribute To Ben Affleck: "Favorite Landing Spot"

After months of headline-making hangouts, Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck are back in the news this week — and this time, it's all because of Jen's sweet Father's Day tribute to Ben. The two stars have been divorced for a decade now, but it honestly seems like they just can't seem to stay out of each other's lives. Here's what the 13 Going On 30star had to say about her ex-husband...and why it feels like such a big deal.

Instagram/Jennifer.Garner

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck have always taken co-parenting seriously, so it's not surprising that Jen would have something kind to say about the father of her children, but what made this post extra-special was the sweet combination of the photo and the words that accompanied it. On June 15, 2025, Jen posted a photo to her Instagram story (see above), and captioned it, "Happy Father's Day to 3 people's favorite landing spot."

This tribute comes after celebrating their daughter's (Violet Affleck) graduation, a family paintball outing, and a very busy holiday season together. Oh, on top of Ben's very public divorce from Jennifer Lopez.

While Jen didn't say anything inherently romantic about her ex-husband, the photo is a rare look into their early days as parents together — and we'd be lying if we said it didn't feel intimate. The photo is clearly at the home Jen and Ben used to share, on what looks to be a late night of newborn parenting.

Is this just Jen showing love to the man who helped build a family with her? Or could there be something more behind the message?