Yikes! Apparently Jennifer Lopez Is “Furious” About Ben Affleck & Jennifer Garner Being So Close

As rumors about Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner continue to swirl, Jennifer Lopez is apparently "furious." Sources spoke to Page Sixabout the "Lets Get Loud" singer's true feelings on this potential rekindling, and they're...not great. Here's what the rom-com queen reportedly feels about it all — plus, what's next for her, Ben or no Ben!

According to Page Six, Jennifer Lopez is "not happy with constantly seeing photos" of Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck together lately. The source explained that the photos are like “salt in the wound," and that she's honestly "furious" about them.

The source elaborated that the whole situation is “completely messing with her head” — and like, I get it! If My ex who split up with me went back to his other ex who he was with for over a decade, I would have all the feelings...and then some! Especially if I felt like we were "The Greatest Love Story Never Told."

These comments come after Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner were spotted out together during a family paintball outing. While they've spent plenty of time together since the holiday season, this week the rumors that they may rekindle continue to pick up even more speed.

Still, another source told Page Six, “I doubt she has even seen these stories as she is consumed with the film. She has been fully concentrating on her life, her growth, and her happiness.”

Right now, Jennifer Lopez is working on an upcoming Netflix rom-com, Office Romance. Jenny from the Block is starring alongside Brett Goldstein in this exciting new movie, and TBH it makes sense that she'd channel all her energy into her work. This Leo has got to shine!