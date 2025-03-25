Watch Our New Podcast: Yap City!

Plus, find out the reason they really split 🫢

Ben Affleck Wants You To Know He's Actually "Drama-Free" Post-Jennifer Lopez Divorce

ben affleck jennifer lopez rare divorce comments
Phillip Faraone/Getty Images
Haley Sprankle
By Haley SprankleMar 25, 2025
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are no strangers to making headlines — and apparently Ben has a lot to say about that after their blockbuster divorce. Bennifer 2.0 was a shocking rekindled romance, but nothing was more shocking about how brief take two was for these seemingly star-crossed lovers. While Ben's historically been pretty tight-lipped about his personal life, he recently opened up in an interview with GQ about Jennifer, their divorce, and how he really feels about it all. Here's what he had to say!

Scroll to see Ben Affleck's rare comments about Jennifer Lopez post-divorce...

Again, it's pretty well-known that Ben Affleck doesn't care much for the spotlight. I mean, he's literally known for looking grumpy — and drinking Dunkin' — in pap shots. And Ben is pretty adamant that underneath all those major headlines, he's just a normal guy with a normal family. He told GQ that his "life is actually pretty drama-free," noting that he experiences all the same things anyone else does.

"I’m sure in your mind you’re thinking, Oh, well, you just got divorced. That’s not drama-free. And I understand that instinct," he elaborated. "But all of this is pretty adult, and for all the sensational stuff that gets written, if somebody sat down and talked to me about it, and I said, “Well, this is really the experience,” their eyes would glaze over with boredom."

When asked about the divorce-stricken elephant in the room, Ben surprisingly shared what ultimately lead to his split from Jennifer Lopez. The interviewer noted that in The Greatest Love Story Never Told, it was clear that Ben wasn't comfortable with sharing so much of himself on screen — and asked what he was going through in those moments.

"Like I mentioned to you before, there are a lot of people who I think have handled celebrity more adeptly and more adroitly than I have, Jennifer among them. My temperament is to be a little bit more reserved and private than hers. As happens in relationships, you don’t always have the same attitude towards these things," he said. "And so I thought, Oh, this is interesting because how do you reconcile that? Because exactly what you said is true. I love and support this person. I believe in them. They’re great. I want people to see that."

Ben explained that there's a highly-quoted part of the documentary where he says, "You don’t marry a ship captain and then say, 'Well, I don’t like going out in the water.'" And ultimately? Ben said that really isn't what caused he and JLo to break things off. He said, "I think it’s important to say that wasn’t the cause of some major fracture. It’s not like you can watch that documentary and go, 'Oh, now I understand the issues that these two had.'"

Maybe one day we'll get the reason Bennifer 2.0 broke our hearts, but for now this answer will have to do. Here's hoping these two are both happy in their own right!

