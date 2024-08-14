Who Is Jennifer Lawrence's Husband? A Peek Into Her Relationships Past And Present
Staff Writer, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.
Jennifer Lawrenceand her husband Cooke Maroney are one of the most private couples in Hollywood, but we actually like it this way. To be fair, the Hunger Games and Don't Look Up actress has had a rich dating history in the public eye. It's not far-fetched to say she wants to be elusive about what goes on BTS in her marriage, especially since she's a mom.
This almost reminds me of the relationship Shay Mitchell has with her boyfriend Matte Babel. Even if paparazzi manages to catch them in public, they're usually enjoying a normal existence that has nothing to do with red carpet appearances.
Even though things didn't last with the people Jennifer's dated in the past, it doesn't hurt to look down memory lane!
Jennifer Lawrence And Nicholas Hoult
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Before she was Mrs. Maroney, Jennifer Lawrence dated Nicholas Hoult for a few years. After appearing in X-Men: First Class together, the two were rumored to be in a relationship (via Huffpost). They didn't say much about it at first, but poor Nicholas had a hard time deflecting when asked if the rumors were true during an interview.
"OK, well, you know, erm, Jen's great and we had lots of fun doing the film, and she's a very talented actress and… I'm just stepping around the question, basically," he told The Guardian.
Once Jennifer opened up about their relationship, she didn't hold anything back. "He has absolutely no idea how good-looking he is," she once told British Vogue. She also shared with Elle that Nicholas was her "best friend" which is adorable.
The couple eventually parted ways, but it wasn't a messy breakup — thank goodness! A source dished about the strain placed on the couple because they were always busy. "They spent a lot of time apart because of work, and it was difficult," (via E! News).
Jennifer Lawrence And Chris Martin
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia
The next person Jennifer Lawrence dated was Coldplay's frontman, Chris Martin. Aside from leading one of the most popular bands ever, Chris is also known for being formerly married to Gwyneth Paltrow.
He and Jennifer began dating a few months after it was announced Gwyneth was ready to get divorced in 2014, but the couple kept things under wraps, according to Yahoo. A source speculates that Chris didn't want to really draw attention to his ex-wife. "Chris seems very respectful of Gwyneth and feels more comfortable spending time with Jen away from his family," the source said (via Yahoo).
Unfortunately this romance fizzled after a few months because Jennifer and Chris were on two different pages. "Chris doesn’t really want the relationship to end, but he needs to be flexible so he can see his family as much as possible with his own work schedule," a source toldPeople.
Jennifer Lawrence And Darren Aronofsky
Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Brooklyn Academy of Music
We've all dated people who we probably shouldn't have...which is what seems like happened when Jennifer Lawrence and Darren Aronofsky became a couple. He's responsible for the thriller Mother!, a film Jennifer Lawrence starred in alongside Javier Bardem.
They had a 22-year age gap, but that didn't seem to bother them when they first started dating (via People). In fact they were a couple longer than Jennifer and Chris Martin were!
Though they were lowkey, sources reported they seemed to have a healthy relationship. "They respect each other in the most important ways and have many of the same interests. She is comfortable with him and in awe of his brilliance and talent," one said to People.
However, their relationship eventually ended too. Jennifer gave a little insight into what it was like dating him post-breakup and explained how challenging it was not to be able to fully decompress from Mother! "Normally, I promote a movie, ask people to go see it, and then it’s just out of your hands," she said to Harper's Bazaar.
"Dating the director was different. We’d be on the tour together, I’d come back to the hotel, and the last thing I want to talk about or think about is a movie."
Jennifer Lawrence And Cooke Maroney's Full Relationship Timeline
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
A source revealed to People Jennifer Lawrence started dating Cooke Maroney during the summer of 2018 and had been on dates "several times," with him. Page Sixlearned that apparently the two were introduced by Jennifer Lawrence's bestie, Laura Simpson. "...The relationship has been going on a few weeks. But they have been very private and careful not to be seen together." Thank goodness for best friends who double as matchmakers!
Not much else was reported about Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney for five months, but one of their reps let US Weekly know the couple was engaged five months later. They even shared a blurry pic of her engagement ring!
Jennifer Lawrence opened up about her engagement to Cooke Maroney's a few months later to talk about how amazing she thinks he is. "Well, he's just the best person I've ever met in my whole life," she explained to Entertainment Tonight. "It was a very, very easy decision."
The couple said their "I Do's" in 2019 and wed at the Belcourt of Newport mansion in front of starry-eyed guests like Adele and Amy Schumer (via Vogue). Later on Jennifer admitted she wasn't a huge fan of her wedding day. "It's so stressful. You're not having fun...I'll never forget — I was freaking out about the guests being cold," she told E! News.
A couple of years after their wedding, Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney shared with People they were expecting their first baby together in 2021! It's speculated the couple welcomed their first baby a few months later.
Though the couple didn't share much about the birth of their first baby, Jennifer shared her thoughts about motherhood in Vogue, and even revealed her son's name — Cy Maroney. "The morning after I gave birth, I felt like my whole life had started over. Like, now is day one of my life. I just stared. I was just so in love. I also fell in love with all babies everywhere," she recalled.
We're just glad Jennifer Lawrence found long-lasting love with Cooke Maroney! We don't want to hear about anymore celebrity breakups for a while!
Looking for more celebrity news? Be sure to follow us on Facebook!
Header image via Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Staff Writer, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.