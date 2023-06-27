After Miley's "Flowers" Music Video, Jennifer Lawrence Finally Addresses THOSE Liam Hemsworth Rumors
When Miley Cyrus debuted "Flowers," it felt like the ultimate empowering song of the year. Lyrics like "Yeah, I can love me better than you can" make it clear she's leaving her past love behind and embracing her relationship with herself. While we know paradise didn't last for the former couple, adding to a long list of celebrity breakups, some people were convinced their divorce was the result of Liam's alleged fling with none other than actress Jennifer Lawrence — GASP! However, after years of speculation, JLaw is finally sharing her side of the story.
Why were Miley's fans convinced Liam had a fling with Jennifer Lawrence?
When Jennifer appeared on an episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in 2015, she shared that she and Liam had an off-screen kiss while filming one of the Hunger Games movies. This led fans to develop theories that this happened while Liam and Miley were still together.
Once Miley released the music video for "Flowers," fans believed the stunning gold dress Miley wore towards the beginning was her way of hinting at the alleged fling. Jennifer *did* wear a gold dress to the premiere of Hunger Games in 2012, so we can see how fans would make this connection.
What does Jennifer have to say about the Liam Hemsworth rumors?
But per E! News, Jennifer appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen yesterday to answer Andy's burning question about whether "Flowers" was referencing the alleged fling. She told him, "Not true, total rumor." But, she did mention the kiss again. In her own words, she said, "We all know Liam and I, like, kissed one time. It was years after they broke up. So I just assume [the music video] was a coincidence."
Did Liam and Miley ever address cheating allegations?
While Liam has kept quiet about the rumors, Miley was a little more vocal about allegations that she cheated. She didn't dive into too many details, but wrote a statement via Twitterin 2019 that said, "I can admit to a lot of things but I refuse to admit that my marriage ended because of cheating."
Rumors can be juicy — we'd be lying if we said we didn't like reading about them — but this doesn't always mean they're true. Only Miley, Liam, and Jennifer knows what truly happened (if anything happened at all), and that's what ultimately matters.
What do you think about Jennifer dispelling the rumors? Let us know in the comments!
Header by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
