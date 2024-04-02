Jennifer Lawrence Said She'd Love To Play This Iconic Character Again
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Assistant Editor, entertainment lead, and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
The Hunger Games' Katniss Everdeen (played by Jennifer Lawrence in the films) taught me a lot about myself in grade school. And, even though she was a teenager herself, she made me want to be a better woman. Beyond our shared focus on archery, Katniss was fiery and independent, and she inspired me to both be a better sister and to take a stronger stand for what I believe in. All in all, The Hunger Games inspired an entire generation of young girls because Katniss was more than a one-dimensional fictional character.
As of March 2024, all four Hunger Games movies are on Netflix again, which makes for the perfect spring movie marathon. And after we saw Rachel Zegler as Lucy Gray Baird in The Hunger Games: A Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, I'm hoping we'll see Jennifer in Panem again!
Where can I watch The Hunger Games movies?
Image via Lionsgate
The Hunger Games, The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1, and The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2 are all available to stream now on Netflix.
What is The Hunger Games about?
Image via Murray Close/Lionsgate
The Hunger Games follows 16-year-old Katniss Everdeen, who takes her sister's place in a nationally televised fight to the death. It doesn't take long for Katniss to learn about an underground revolution — or to become the face of the uprising.
Is Jennifer Lawrence going to be in Hunger Games again?
Image via Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
In an interview with Variety, Jennifer is asked if she'd ever want to revisit the character of Katniss Everdeen. "Totally," she says. "If Katniss ever could come back in my life, 100 percent."
I loved watching A Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, but I wouldn't say no to seeing Katniss again either! After taking a hiatus from acting, Jennifer promoted her new film No Hard Feelings at CinemaConin 2023 (with a very positive response). The film centers around her character Maddie, who's an Uber driver in serious need of some cash after her car is towed. In order to get some quick money, Maddie accepts a Craigslist ad from a couple looking for someone to date their awkward 19-year-old, Percy (Andrew Barth Feldman).
While the plot might be one of the craziest things I've ever heard, Jennifer and director Gene Supnitsky told Entertainment Weekly that it was inspired by a real Craigslist ad!
"Gene read the Craigslist ad to me, and I died laughing," Jennifer says in the interview. "I thought it was hilarious...and then a couple years later, he handed me the funniest script I've ever read in my life."
Was Jennifer Lawrence's nephew in Hunger Games?
Image via Lionsgate
Yes, Jennifer Lawrence's nephew plays her son in the final Hunger Games movie! During Katniss' monologue at the end of The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2, you can see Josh Hutcherson's Peeta playing with him in the middle of The Meadow.
What is the 5 Hunger Games movie?
Image via Murray Close/Lionsgate
The fifth Hunger Games movie, A Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, came out in November of 2023. The prequel follows the future President Snow as he mentors District 12 tribute Lucy Gray Baird during the 10th annual games.
Would you want to see Jennifer Lawrence star as Katniss again? Let us know in the comments and on Facebook!
Lead image via Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
This post has been updated.
