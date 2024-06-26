Jennifer Lawrence's New Murder Mystery Brings The 'Real Housewives' Drama
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
You absolutely read that right: Jennifer Lawrence is starring in a new murder mystery at Apple Studios (and A24) called The Wives and it's reportedly inspired inspired by Real Housewives. Drama, murder, and white wine, anyone? Jennifer Lawrence will produce with her company Excellent Cadaver as well as star in the film, and this is one movie I cannot wait to see. I hope there are some table flips and dinner parties aplenty!
What is The Wives about?
We don't have an official plot synopsis for The Wives yet, but via Variety, it looks like we'll see the cast "feud, day-drink and access oodles of disposable income, at least until a body turns up." If Jennifer Lawrence and A24 are involved, it's sure to be a movie with gritty edge and just enough humor to keep things fun. Nobody does a black comedy like Jennifer Lawrence and I will be TUNED IN!
When is Jennifer Lawrence's new movie coming out?
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
The Wives is in development right now, so there's a good chance we'll see it at the end of 2025 or the beginning of 2026.
Who's involved in The Wives?
In addition to Jennifer Lawrence, Justine Ciarrocchi, Jeremy O. Harris, and Josh Godfrey will also produce.
What was the last movie Jennifer Lawrence was in?
Macall Polay/Sony
Jennifer Lawrence was last seen in last year's No Hard Feelings with Andrew Barth Feldman, which you can stream on Netflix now!
What is Jennifer Lawrence's next movie?
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for GLAAD
We'll see Jennifer Lawrence in The Wives from Apple Studios and A24. Apparently, Apple won the rights to the movie after a “highly competitive situation,” via Variety. The studios also worked together on Jennifer Lawrence's 2022 movie Causeway.
Are you excited for The Wives? If there's anyone who can pull off a hilarious but grounded story like this one, it's Jennifer Lawrence. Check out the best summer movies to watch this year while we wait for more news!
Lead image via Amy Sussman/Getty Images
