2025's Biggest Celebrity Breakups (So Far)
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
New year, new relationship status. The shift from 2024 into 2025 has already seen its fair share of heartfelt proposals — and its fair share of heartbreak. Believe it or not, we're only a couple of weeks into the new year and there are quite a few splits among our favorite celebrity couples. And some of them I simply cannot believe.
Here are 2025's biggest & craziest celebrity breakups...at least, so far.
Austin Butler & Kaia Gerber Break Up
Presley Ann/Getty Images for W Magazine
Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler might have called it quits (reportedly at the end of 2024), but thanks to a TMZ source, we know they're still on good terms. And that the relationship "simply ran its course."
Jessica Alba And Husband Cash Warren Split
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
It appears that Jessica Alba and Cash Warren are "moving forward" with a divorce following their 16-year marriage (and after showing up to events without their wedding rings), according to a TMZ source.
Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Settle Their Divorce
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
This breakup isn't technically new information, but the fact Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck settled their divorce is. They'll both reportedly take what they earned during their marriage (and won't pay spousal support). Ben will also keep his stake in his production company with BFF Matt Damon, Artists Equity.
Naomi Osaka And Cordae Call It Quits
Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Naomi Osaka confirmed her split from Cordae in a recent Instagram story. “Hi everyone, just wanted to say that Cordae and I are no longer in a relationship,” she said (via E! News). “No bad blood at all, he's a great person and an awesome dad.”
Brandon Routh And Courtney Ford Announce Their Divorce
Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly
These DC Legends of Tomorrow stars announced their split with a joint Instagram post on January 10. "To everyone who has loved and supported us, we have some personal news to share," the post reads. "After 21 years together, and 17 years of marriage, we have decided to begin a new journey and enter this next chapter of life as friends and co-parents. We are now and forever rooting for each other as we move through this wild adventure called life. Our son is, and will always be, our highest priority."
