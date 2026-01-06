Happy New Year, babes! What are your goals for the new year? My resolution for 2026 is to update my fashion wardrobe from plain Jane-chic to style icon. What better way to maximize my wardrobe than by trying out these exciting new jewelry pieces, which are making serious waves in 2026?

Here is a list of the most popular jewelry trends to enter the new year in style.

Scroll to see all the beautiful, bold jewelry trends we're excited about for 2026!

Sculptural Silver Net-A-Porter Completedworks Ear Cuffs I’m absolutely swooning over this gorgeous new ear cuff trend, which is currently being rocked by celebs and fashionistas alike. I love how it perfectly blends elegance with a more eccentric edge, adding a dash of character to any old look. This chunky, silver option from Completedworks is perfect!

Pilgrim Free Statement Necklace Silver Plated Minimalism is out, and maximalism is in, people. Why be shy about the jewelry around your neck when you can wear a chunky statement piece instead? Fashion is meant to be loud, proud, and fun, and nothing conveys this more than an iconic statement necklace.

Tiffany Elsa Peretti Medium Bone Cuff in White Finish Over Copper How beautiful is this look? I love wearing heavy bracelets that add an eccentric flair to any outfit. It’s the perfect additional piece to show the world you have a quirky personality, all explained via your wardrobe.

Bold Beading Liberty Gold-Plated Monument Collar Necklace This Gold-Plated Monument Collar Necklace by Lizzie Fortunato is absolutely beautiful and sure to add playful charm to your overall look. It looks lovely when paired with a classic little black dress or a cream colored fit.

Net-A-Porter Silver and Gold-Plated, Pearl, Enamel and Crystal Necklace I’m absolutely fan-girling over this Silver and Gold-Plated, Pearl, Enamel and Crystal Necklace, since it’s like an updated version of the necklaces I’d always wear while growing up. I have a personal preference for jewelry that falls on the creative side of the spectrum, and it truly doesn’t get more innovative than this.

Tom Foolery Cascade Multi Drop Earrings My look never feels complete without a pair of iconic drop earrings, and these Cascade Multi Drop Earrings do just the trick. Simply gorgeous! Which piece will you be adding to your jewelry box for 2026?

Colorful Gems Anthropologie Floral Crystal Ring This antique-looking ring is a gorgeous take on the vintage look. The gems are mauve, brown, and gold toned, and they'll pair so well with your "rich girl" luxe bag, tbh.

Anthropologie The Pink Reef Ocean Necklace This might not be THE necklace Rose threw to the bottom of the ocean, but we're loving it just as much! The bold blue and red create a beautiful contrast, drawing just the right amount of attention to your accessories game.

Liberty Gold Eclipse Brown Diamond Fine Hoop Earrings It truly doesn’t get classier than this, ladies. These stunning Gold Eclipse Brown Diamond Fine Hoop Earrings exude a timeless elegance, making them the perfect addition to your jewelry box. Diamonds are forever, but brown diamonds are especially relevant this year, so you’ll want to add these to your jewelry box!

Kitschy & Personalized Anthropologie Zodiac Charm Necklace Listen, it's no secret we love astrology here — so why not wear that love and show off your sign? I love how these Anthropologie necklaces showcase the zodiac sign with multiple charms!

Bauble Bar Spaced Custom Charm Bracelet Speaking of charms, why not customize your look completely? This bracelet from Bauble Bar is so cute, with its paper clip chain and its plethora of charms to choose from! Love!

Alison Lou Love U Ring 14-Karat Gold, Diamond and Enamel Ring How adorable is this Alison Lou Love U Ring in 14-Karat Gold? It’s the perfect blend of playful and poised, adding a gamine flair to your look. It reminds me of something Carrie Bradshaw would rock on Sex and the City, effortlessly blending whimsy and class.

