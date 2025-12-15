If you thought 2025 was a big year for footwear, you’re going to want to see what’s in store for 2026. The types of trending styles that are bound to be everywhere next year are even more bold and expressive than before. Think unique fabrics, streamlined shapes, and pairs that totally defy tradition. These four 2026 shoe trends elevate your everyday looks all while still being comfortable and wearable with just about anything.

Scroll on to discover the top 4 hottest shoe trends fashion people will be wearing in 2026 and how to style them!

1. Satin Anthropologie ALOHAS TB.69 Rife Satin Low-Top Sneakers

Satin shoes are poised to trend upward in 2026 as the fashion world continues to embrace comfortable styles that still look luxe and elevated. Once reserved for special occasions, satin is now being reimagined for everyday pieces.

Nordstrom Madwell The Greta Double Strap Ballet Flat

We’re especially eyeing satin sneakers and Mary Janes – or any silhouette that isn’t typically made with the material. It offers a sleek alternative to more traditional fabrics to polish even your most casual outfits.

2. Super Low-Profile Shoes Reformation Reformation Terra Sneaker

We’re about to see low-profile shoes go even lower in 2026. Also deemed “skinny” shoes (especially sneakers), these types of shoes are quite streamlined not only for comfort, but for style, too.

SeaVees SeaVees Parsons Track Shoe

This trend is reflective of the broader cultural shift toward capsule wardrobes and simplistic styling. You can truly find them in any style, color, or material your heart desires. No matter what, super low-profile shoes will complement both casual and formal get-ups.

3. Peep Toes & Cutouts Nordstrom Bernardo Adell Peep Toe Slingback

Although these details were once considered “outdated,” shoes with peep toes and cutouts are going to be huge in 2026. They somehow bridge the gap between full-on sandals and closed-toe shoes, feeding the fashion community's cravings for shoes that feel unlike anything that’s been seen in the zeitgeist before.

Nordstrom UGG Bea Genuine Shearling Lined Platform Mary Jane Wear these styles with midi skirts or tailored shorts to lean more runway, or let them peek out from beneath wide-leg trousers for a stylish surprise.

4. Tied Up Sezane Sezane Low Leocadie Ballerinas

In 2026, designers will have fun with alternative closures in lieu of boring buckles and traditional laces. Think ribbons, cords, and laces on shoes that don’t typically flaunt them. They feel particularly unique, highlighting the trend towards unabashed individuality when it comes to fashion.

Adidas Adidas Taekwondo Mei Shoes If you’re looking for personality in every step, these kinds of shoes should be the focal point of your ‘fit. Pair them with clean, minimalist pieces to highlight their flair, or choose to match them with coordinating elements for added quirkiness.

