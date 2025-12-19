I can’t lie, I’m such a fiend for jeans. Every year, I get so excited to uncover which denim trends will pop off so I can try them out in my own way. In fact, 2026’s denim trends might just be my favorite set of silhouettes to date. To give you a broader hint at the lineup, 2026 will definitely be the year of comfort – a word I historically hadn’t associated with jeans, but now, I’m a believer. Think low waists and baggy fits, but with a twist. Intrigued? Read on as I break down the four denim trends set to define 2026.

Scroll on to discover my top 4 denim trends for 2026, plus how to style them for your everyday looks.

1. Dark Wash Jeans Levi's Levi's Ribcage Wide Leg Jeans

When it comes to jeans in 2026, the darker, the better. You want your wash to look almost black, TBH. Richer shades of denim read almost like tailored trousers, but often fit very comfortably, which is why they’ll be on the rise amongst comfort-forward dressers in 2026.

Gap Gap Low Rise '90s Loose Jeans

These qualities make dark wash jeans unquestionably versatile for casual and formal situations – it just depends on how you style ‘em. I’d recommend trying them with blazers, knit sweaters, leather loafers, and cropped jackets to start.

2. Drawstring Jeans Free People We The Free Easy Peasy Pull-On Jeans

I love any garment that defies tradition, which is why I’m predicting drawstring jeans will be huge in 2026. I’d love to see them more (and wear them more). In lieu of traditional zipper and button closures, drawstring jeans tie right up for ease, plus they absolutely add to your look thanks to the visible strings.

Gap Gap Mid Rise UltraSoft Easy Horseshoe Jeans

More often than not, drawstring jeans are loose-fitting, wide-legged, and boast low rises. I think this all signals a greater shift in the fashion world towards the mentality that you simply don't have to sacrifice your comfort for style. To lean into the coziness, I’d style drawstring jeans with a cropped graphic tee, a slouchy sweater, and easy ballet flats. So chic, yet so comfy.

3. Straight-Leg Skinnies Reformation Reformation Cynthia High Rise Straight Jeans

I’m going to be so real with you right now, but this is the one denim trend for 2026 that I'm not totally loving. Straight-leg skinny jeans are definitely hot, and they’re bound to get hotter. Sometimes called cigarette leg or stovepipe jeans, I think this slimmer (but not entirely ankle-hugging) silhouette has traction for 2026 because it offers a streamlined shape that feels way more wearable than tighter varieties of years past.

Madewell Madewell High-Rise Stovepipe Jeans

While they’re definitely different from the looser, wider jeans I tend to gravitate towards, they’re still equally chic and fun to style. I think a workwear-inspired look with ballet flats or loafers and a solid blazer could look so freakin’ cute.

4. "Almost Jeans" Gap Factory Gap High Rise Wide-Leg Sweatpant Jeans

“Almost jeans” is my personal catchall phrase for denim that prioritizes comfort. My mind immediately goes to Gap’s Sweatpant Jeans, which are made to look like jeans, but feel like your favorite pair of sweats. While I definitely think real denim has more currency for polished-looking outfits, there’s always a time and place for comfier alternatives.

Hollister Hollister Low-Rise Dark Wash Baggy Jeans

There are still plenty of comfortable jeans out there that embrace the billow. In fact, my very favorite pair from Hollister is perfectly low-waisted (without being unflattering), wide-legged, and the ultimate dark wash to wear with anything. If you’re looking to depart from a boring, old pair of jeans in 2026, I highly recommend you try these out.

