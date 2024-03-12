10 Jojo Moyes Books For All Your Spring Romance Needs
Valentine's Day may be long gone, but that doesn't mean love is out of style. In fact, we're honestly never tired of rom-com titles and their swoon-worthy relationships. Whether you already have your own IRL happy ending, or you're manifesting your own romantic main character moment, we've got 10 Jojo Moyes books that'll let you vicariously live through her clever characters. From secret affairs to twists and turns to solo travel moments, you'll love reading about how Jojo Moye's characters find love on their own terms.
How many books has Jojo Moyes written?
Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images
To date, there are 13 Jojo Moyes books. Her most recent title — Someone Else's Shoes — was released last year.
How many copies of Jojo Moyes' books have sold?
Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for Costa Book Awards
According to her website, Jojo Moyes has sold over 50 million copies her of book! That's mind-blowing!
The Top 10 Jojo Moyes Books To Read Right Now
Me Before You
Louisa Clark and Will Traynor have lived very different lives, but fate brings them together when the latter needs a caretaker after tragedy strikes. Although Louisa has been comfortable living a safe life in the confines of the village she grew up in, she takes on the role of looking after Will.
Their initially meeting is filled with terse moments, but Louisa doesn't back down easily. Soon, she and Will develop a unique rhythm that allows them to understand each other. It's this same rhythm that shows them love can be found in the most unexpected places.
After You
After losing Will, Louisa is having a hard time adapting to life and grief. The time they spent together made her feel alive and it feels unfair that he's no longer around. Sadly, things take a turn for the worst when Louisa is badly injured and has to leave the life she's been building.
As she learns to hold on to hope again, Louisa comes across two possibilities in the form of paramedic Sam Fielding and someone from Will Traynor's past. It's her choices that determine how her life unfolds.
Still Me
Now that she's got a new lease on life, Louisa heads to New York with unwavering love and hope in her heart. She and Sam are still going strong despite their long distance relationship and she's secured work with a wealthy couple. She jumps headfirst into her new life and all seems well until she meets Joshua Ryan.
His aura feels familiar and it causes Louisa to wonder if she's still been making the right choices for her life. She eventually realizes that she has the final say so and makes a series of decisions that truly align with who she is.
The Girl You Left Behind
As her husband Édouard fights during World War I, Sophie Lefèvre does her best to keep things together at home. Once she's faced with constant contact with the Germans, it's only a matter of time before she catches the eyes of the Kommandant. She quickly learns that whatever he wants, he's determined to get at all costs.
Several decades later, Liv Halston has acquired a valuable portrait of Sophie and she's thrust into an unforeseen war over who gets to have it or not. When secrets are revealed, Liv must find a way to grab hold of life's reigns so she doesn't lose her balance.
One Plus One
Jess is stuck raising a taunted stepson and a highly intellgent daughter after her husband leaves without explanation. Just when she think she's reached her limit, Ed steps in with a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Never mind the fact Jess has spent a considerable amount of time cleaning his vacation home.
He decides life is too short to be selfish and allow the uneasy family to seek refuge at his vacation home.
Silver Bay
Liza McCullen feels that she and her daughter Hannah will feel like they're able to breathe in Silver Bay despite things she's experienced. For a while, it seems like this is the case until Mike Dormer's presence scrambles her carefully curated perception. He's the very thing that reminds Liza of the promises she made in order to keep her guard up, but every interaction seems to signal there's more to them than meets their eyes.
The Ship of Brides
After World War II ends, a ship of war brides journey from Australia to England to start their new lives as wives of the men they're intended for. This means they're mean to follow rules that limit their interactions with the naval offices that are onboard with them. Things start off well, but human nature is full of curiosity and soon secret interactions began to happen. This weighs heavily on Frances Mackenzie's mind and she'll have to decide if her journey is really worth the risk.
The Last Letter From Your Lover
In the past, Jennifer Stirling suffers from memory loss and doesn't remember anything that happened before she ended up in the hospital. She ambles along and gets by based on what others tell her. But when she finds a letter that symbolizes a potential affair, she knows nothing will ever ever be the same.
This very letter is what fuels Ellie, a journalist, to figure out what happened to Jennifer and her lover. Ellie decides finishing their story may be the very thing that brings her success in life.
The Peacock Emporium
Suzanna Peacock may be her own person but it's her mother's scandalous past that still seems to speak for her. Prior to her birth, Suzanna's mother – Athene Forster — was a gorgeous girl who felt the world was her oyster. Despite her marriage to the wealthy Douglas Fairley-Hulme, Athene begins an illicit affair that has damning consequences. Looking to find solace wherever she can, Suzanna creates her own haven with The Peacock Emporium. It soon becomes a highlight for many in Argentina, including Alejandro.
The more she forges her own path, the brighter Suzanna's future gets and no one's past can take that away from her.
Someone Else's Shoes
Nisha Cantor's glamorous life turns into a brief nightmare when she's faced with divorce that takes away things she's gotten used to. Feeling wildly uncomfortable, Nisha resolves to restore her life to its former glory. But first she has to find her gym bag that contains a pair of shoes that were tethering her to what's been taken away.
It's this same pair of shoes — Christian Louboutin heels to be exact — that gives Sam Kemp's esteem a surprising boost. Even though she knows it's just a pair of shoes, she slowly begins falling in love with herself and that's enough to sweep her off her feet.
For even more reading recs, be sure to check out our storefront to find some of our faves!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Header images via Amazon
Staff Writer, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.