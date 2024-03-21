5 Kristin Hannah Books The Internet Can’t Stop Talking About Right Now
Kayla Walden is a content creator and writer who spends most of her free time either shopping the latest trends, reading fantasy novels, or binging new tv shows. You can find her various musings on all things fashion, pop culture, and travel on Brit + Co or her blog, Kayla's Newsletter.
Kristin Hannah is the it-girl in historical fiction at the moment. Her most popular book has sold over 4.5 million copies worldwide, and her works have been adapted for TV and, soon, the big screen! These Kristin Hannah books are some of the best book club books to read with your friends, or to curl up with on a rainy day. We're here to set the record straight with everything you need to know about Kristin Hannah, and why we can't stop obsessing over her heartbreaking, powerful, and beautiful storytelling.
Who is Kristin Hannah?
Photo via Netflix/Kristin Hannah
Kristin Hannah is a #1 NY Times best selling American author who has, most notably, written books like The Nightingale, Firefly Lane, and The Women. She has been taking off on social media after the release of her newest novel The Women. She is pictured above (right) talking to the director on set of her TV Series adaptation of her book, Firefly Lane.
Why is everyone talking about Kristin Hannah books?
Image via Amazon
Right now, everyone is talking about the newest Kristin Hannah book, The Women, because of how emotionally-driven and addicting the storytelling is. Much like Bridgerton, Hannah's books are historical and female-led, and are being adapted for the screen with star-studded casts. These stories are sure to leave you feeling every emotion from heartbreak to nostalgia. They'll have you crying one minute and laughing the next!
How many Kristin Hannah books have been made into movies?
Image via Netflix
Hannah's books are very popular in the adaption world. While many are talked about over who will turn them into movies or shows, some have already been made. Netflix optioned Firefly Lane for a series starring Katherine Heigl, which released in 2021. A movie version of The Nightingale is in the works for 2025 with Dakota and Elle Fanning as the sisters. More of Kristin Hannah's books are also in talks to be made into movies like The Great Alone and Home Front.
Top 5 Kristin Hannah Books To Read In 2024
Image via Amazon
The Nightingale
This Kristin Hannah bestseller is set in 1939 France during World War II, and uncovers what it means to find love in tragedy. It follows Vianne Mauriac, who's sending her husband off to the war against the Nazis. Shortly after, a German captain invades her home, jeopardizing her and her daughter's safety.
Meanwhile, Vianne's sister falls in love with a Frenchman. But when he betrays her, she joins the Resistance, leaving trouble and worry in her path. This book will take you through the ups and downs of love, the chaos of wartime, and the strength of family.
Image via Amazon
The Women
The story starts in Socal in 1965 with leading lady Frances McGrath studying to be a nurse. She grew up with quite a conservative family, but formed her own way as she grew up, stepping step off the path she was raised in. When her brother joins the army, Frankie makes the daring decision to join him as a nurse.
She discovers so much destruction and hardship, but in the face of overwhelming horrors, Frankie forges friendships, overcomes struggles, and fights her way to make it through. This book shows you what it means to be courageous and to make your own destiny.
Image via Amazon
The Four Winds
Set in 1921 Texas during The Great Depression, this book takes us to the Dust Bowl where a woman named Elsa Martinelli is living with her two children, her alcoholic husband, and his parents. She's struggling to make it through, but she knows she needs to be strong for her children. After too many hardships, she makes the tough decision to take her children west to California, in hopes of finding a better life.
The second half takes a surprising twist and depicts Elsa's struggles raising her kids in 1935 Southern California after her move. This Kristin Hannah book will show you the true meaning of the American Dream and what it takes to fight for your happiness in the midst of hardship.
Image via Amazon
Firefly LaneThis book is a coming-of-age story about best friends Tully and Kate, starting in 1974 and spanning many years. The story follows these ladies as they navigate life as two very different individuals. Kate, the introverted and rule-follower type, while Tully's more extroverted and playful. They navigate conflict, family problems, and more. But most importantly they learn how to love each other through it. This story will break your heart and make you feel a million emotions all at once. It's a must read due to its intense storyline and powerful views on friendship between two flawed and broken people.
Make sure to read this book or catch the series featuring Katherine Heigl on Netflix! The series has multiple seasons and was a fan-favorite with how it depicted Hannah's writing and followed the storyline so closely.
Image via Amazon
The Great Alone
This Kristin Hannah book opens in 1947 Alaska, where Ernst Albright is making his way home after serving and fighting in the Vietnam War. The gruesome realities of war changed him, and now his family is taking the brunt of the frustration and confusion Ernst is dealing with. After too many incidents gone wrong, he moves his wife and daughter to an isolated and lonesome part of Alaska. Though troubling circumstances, the family is comforted by the people in the small town and their kindness. But once the darkness of winter hits, not much can help them face Alaska's harsh environment. This book shows a family trying to grapple with their own problems in isolation while uncovering truths about survival *and* the outdoors. With over 772,000 ratings on Goodreads and 147,000 on Amazon, we see why this book is a top pick amongst readers!
Every Kristin Hannah Book In Order
Images via Amazon
- A Handful of Heaven (1991)
- The Enchantment (1992)
- Once in Every Life (1992)
- If You Believe (1993)
- When Lightning Strikes (1994)
- Waiting for the Moon (1995)
- Home Again (1996)
- On Mystic Lake (1999)
- Angel Falls (2000)
- Summer Island (2001)
- Distant Shores (2002)
- Between Sisters (2003)
- The Things We Do for Love (2004)
- Comfort and Joy (2005)
- Magic Hour (2006)
- True Colors (2009)
- Winter Garden (2010)
- Night Road (2011)
- Home Front (2012)
- The Nightingale (2015)
- The Great Alone (2018)
- The Four Winds (2021)
- Another Life (2023)
- The Women (2024)
For even more reading recs like these Kristin Hannah books, be sure to check out our Amazon storefront to find some of our faves!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Lead images via Amazon
Kayla Walden is a content creator and writer who spends most of her free time either shopping the latest trends, reading fantasy novels, or binging new tv shows. You can find her various musings on all things fashion, pop culture, and travel on Brit + Co or her blog, Kayla's Newsletter.