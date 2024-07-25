Lady Gaga’s Harley Quinn Gives Margot Robbie A Run For Her Money In New ‘Joker: Folie A Deux’ Trailer
I didn't think anyone's Harley Quinn could be as captivating as Margot Robbie's — and then I saw the Joker: Folie À Deux trailer. While Margot Robbie (who played the character in 2016's Suicide Squad and 2020's Birds of Prey) takes a bubbly approach to the character perfect for comic book fans, Lady Gaga's Harley feels like the kind of dramatic and timeless that could score Gaga an Oscar nomination. Watch the movie trailer below to see for yourself!
'Joker: Folie À Deux' Plot
Joker: Folie À Deux opens after the events of the first Joker film. Arthur Fleck (Joaquin Phoenix) is institutionalized at Arkham State Hospital as he prepares to go on trial for his crimes as the Joker. While Arthur continues to feel pulled between his two identities, he's swept off his feet by a new love (Lady Gaga) — and the music he didn't know was inside him. The singing and dancing of it all reminds me of La La Land, and I'm really hoping we get some original music in this installment!
'Joker: Folie À Deux' Release Date
You can see Joker: Folie À Deux in theaters starting October 4, 2024. That means you have plenty of time to rewatch the first installment! You can see what other fall movies are coming out this year here.
'Joker: Folie À Deux' Cast
Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix lead the cast of Joker: Folie À Deux. Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener, and Zazie Beetz also star. Gaga also serves as a music consultant for the movie, while Todd Phillips is director, co-writer (alongside Scott Silver), and producer (with Emma Tillinger Koskoff and Joseph Garner).
