Somehow Jonathan Bailey Got Even Hotter For 'Jurassic World: Rebirth'
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
What is Jurassic World Rebirth about?
Jasin Boland/Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment
Jurassic World: Rebirth Plot
Jurassic World: Rebirth follows a new team tasked with getting DNA samples from the three biggest creatures in the world: one from land, one from the air, and one from sea. Because, in a world that's now inhospitable to dinosaurs, these creatures have the ability to save lives and change everything. But the team has to shift their plans when they find a shipwrecked family — especially once they make a discovery that's been hidden for decades.
When is Jurassic World: Rebirth coming out?
Jurassic World: Rebirth Release Date
Jurassic World: Rebirth is coming to theaters July 2, 2025.
Who's in the Jurassic World 4 cast?
Jasin Boland/Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment
Jurassic World: Rebirth Cast
Scarlett Johansson plays Zora, leader of the top-secret team, while Mahershala Ali plays Duncan Kincaid, Zora's team leader, and Jonathan Bailey stars as paleontologist Dr. Henry Loomis. We'll also see Rupert Friend as Martin Krebs and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as the shipwrecked patriarch Reuben Delgado.
Luna Blaise, David Iacono, Audrina Miranda, Philippine Velge, Bechir Sylvain, and Ed Skrein also star.
What will Jurassic World 4 be called?
Jurassic World 4 is called Jurassic World: Rebirth.
Are you excited for Jurassic World: Rebirth? Check out the other Most-Anticipated 2025 movies on their way!
Lead image via Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
