The 10 Best Tom Hanks Movies That Have Aged Brilliantly

With an acting career that spans over four decades, Tom Hanks (born Thomas Jeffrey Hanks) is revered as one of the most beloved and well-respected actors in Hollywood. Whether he’s portraying a lovable man-child in Big or voicing a trustworthy cowboy sheriff doll in Toy Story, the now 68-year-old actor and filmmaker has managed to capture the hearts of audiences around the world, solidifying himself as an American cultural icon. Aside from having many prestigious awards under his belt, Hanks’ impressive acting catalog includes a movie or two that is an absolute must-watch. (Ahem, I’ve watched You’ve Got Mail more than a dozen times, but who’s counting?)

From Cast Away to Apollo 13, here’s a list of the best Tom Hanks movies everyone should watch at least once—if you haven’t already!

1. Forrest Gump Paramount Pictures One of the most memorable quotes from this widely-praised classic comes from Forrest Gump himself, where the titular character repeats a phrase often used by his late mother: “Life is like a box of chocolates. You never know what you’re gonna get.” That’s just one of the inspirational lessons you will take away throughout the film. Serving as an adaption of Winston Groom’s 1986 novel of the same title, Forrest Gump follows an Alabama man who doesn’t let his intellectual shortcomings stand in his way. From fighting on the front lines of the Vietnam War to captaining a shrimp boat, Forrest Gump is living his life to the fullest. But he yearns to be with his childhood love, Jenny, who goes on to live a troubling life. Not only was Forrest Gump a box office success (garnering a whopping $678.2 million worldwide during its theatrical run, btw) but it was admired by critics and fans alike, earning an 8.8 out of 10 rating on IMDb and a 75 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. While this Tom Hanks movie has faced some controversy over the years, its redeeming qualities make it one of the most iconic movies of the 90s.

2. Toy Story Disney Woody is the true definition of best friend goals. Woody’s unwavering fearlessness and ability to go to infinity and beyond for Andy (AKA his owner) and his fellow toys is quite endearing. It’s hard to picture anyone other than Tom Hanks voicing the iconic vintage doll. From the moment Woody is first introduced on screen, Hanks brings a story of charm and je ne sais quoi to the character that can’t be replicated. While the Toy Story movie franchise consists of four movies (with a fifth movie currently in the works, ICYMI), the first Toy Story movie will always be a fan favorite, earning an 8.3 out of 10 rating on IMDb and a perfect 100 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes.

3. Philadelphia TriStar Moving, poignant and unforgettable. Those are the three words that describe Hank’s phenomenal (and don’t forget Oscar-winning!) performance in 1993’s law drama Philadelphia. Meet Andrew Beckett, a lawyer working at a prestigious law firm in Philadelphia. In a desperate attempt to save his career, he keeps his HIV diagnosis and homosexuality a secret from his co-workers. However, an employee discovers his secret, and as a result, Beckett is let go from the law firm. Angered by the firm’s decision, Beckett enlists the help of a Black lawyer named Joe Miller (played by Denzel Washington) and sues his former employer for discrimination. From the talented ensemble cast to the film’s underlying message of social injustice and prejudice, Philadelphia is an absolute must-watch from beginning to end. And the ratings speak for themselves: Philadelphia has a 7.7/10 on IMDb and 81 percent on Rotten Tomatoes.

4. ​Big 20th Century Fox If you ask me, Big is like the big brother to 13 Going on 30 and 17 Again. Directed by Penny Marshall (who you may recognize from the TV sitcom Laverne & Shirley!), Big follows a 12-year-old boy named Josh Baskin, who wishes he was “big.” One day, he wakes up as an adult. However, Josh longs for the days of childhood. But what makes this film so great? Hanks brings such a childlike innocence to the role that you can’t help but smile whenever he appears on screen. Whether he’s playing with toys or gleefully playing a sonnet on a life-size piano keyboard with his feet, Big makes you feel an enchanting sense of nostalgia, where you can think back to a time when life was so carefree and being a child wasn’t a distant memory. Also, it has a 7.3/10 rating on IMDb and a whopping 98 percent on Rotten Tomatoes.

5. Sleepless in Seattle TriStar As someone who has watched Sleepless in Seattle more than once, I can’t say enough how much this timeless rom-com deserves a spot on this list. From the undeniable chemistry between Hanks and Meg Ryan to the talented ensemble cast, this is a movie I put on whenever I’m in the mood for a genuine, heartwarming romance. What’s not to love? Following the death of his wife, Sam Baldwin and his son move to Seattle for a fresh start. One night, Jonah calls into a radio station to find his dad a new wife. While driving late at night, a journalist named Annie Reed is listening to the same radio segment and she falls for Sam, but—get this—she’s engaged. Unable to get him off her mind, Annie takes a leap of faith and writes to Sam, asking him to meet up on top of the Empire State Building on Valentine’s Day. If that doesn’t scream romance, then I don’t know what does. Though Sleepless in Seattle received a 6.8/10 rating on IMDb and 75 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, it remains one of my fave Nora Ephron films and Tom Hanks’ swoon-worthy portrayal of Sam is chef's kiss.

6. ​Cast Away DreamWorks If you were questioning Tom Hanks’ range as an actor, just put on Cast Away (which has a 7.8/10 rating on IMDb and 88 percent on Rotten Tomatoes) one time and you’ll see for yourself. I mean, the man is acting alongside a volleyball named Wilson for most of the movie, for crying out loud. Hanks is a force to be reckoned with in this film, where he plays a FedEx executive who survives a plane crash and becomes stranded on a deserted island. As he fights to survive, he dreams of one day reuniting with a person he holds near and dear to his heart: his soon-to-be fiancée.

7. ​Saving Private Ryan DreamWorks The first time I watched Saving Private Ryan was in Social Studies class. Middle school, to be exact. Set during WWII, Saving Private Ryan follows Captain John Miller and his regiment as they embark on a journey to locate Private James Ryan, whose three brothers have been killed in combat. This movie will stick with you after the screen fades to black and the end credits roll. And Hanks’ ability to capture Captain John Miller’s sincerity and valiantness with so much authenticity was nothing short of spectacular. But that’s not the only reason why it deserves a spot on everyone’s watch list. While it’s certainly not an easy watch, this film tells an impactful yet inspiring story about resilience, loss, and the disastrous conditions of war. Not to mention, it has an impressive 8.6/10 rating on IMDb and 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. Need I say more?

8. ​Catch Me If You Can DreamWorks What do you get when you put Tom Hanks and Leonardo DiCaprio in a crime-action comedy? Catch Me If You Can, that’s what! Serving as a live adaptation of Frank Abagnale Jr.’s autobiographical book of the same name, Catch Me If You Can revolves around the young conman, who becomes the most successful bank robber in the history of the U.S. before the age of 19. Frank has done it all: he’s worked as a doctor, a lawyer, and as a co-pilot for a major airline. In a cunning game of cat and mouse, FBI Agent Carl Hanratty (played by Hanks) tries to bring Frank to justice, only for Frank to be one step ahead. It garnered an 8.1/10 rating on IMDb and a 96 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. And don’t even get me started on Hanks and DiCaprio being the ultimate on-screen duo.

9. ​Apollo 13 Universal Pictures “Houston, we have a problem!” If you heard this iconic phrase before, I bet you didn’t know that it came from the 1995 docu-drama Apollo 13. Aside from its stellar ensemble cast, the film was also praised for its accurate retelling of the Apollo 13 lunar mission. The year is 1970. A crew of three astronauts boarded a NASA spacecraft in hopes of landing on the moon. When an oxygen tank explodes during their mission, the crew must find a way to survive and make it safely back to Earth. Not only is it regarded as one of the best movies of all time, but it also received praise from critics, earning a 7.7/10 rating on IMDb and a 96 percent on Rotten Tomatoes.

10. Splash Buena Vista Pictures Last but not least: Splash. Sure, the plot may be a bit cheesy. But it has everything that makes an '80s rom-com great. Strong chemistry? Check. Quirky humor? Oh, there’s a lot of that! Splash follows a man who's reunited with a mermaid that saved him from drowning 20 years ago. Now, as an adult, he falls in love with the mermaid after she ventures onto dry land to find him. However, their perfect love story is cut short when a scheming scientist tries to expose her secret to the world. Now, I know what you’re thinking: This movie has a 6.3/10 rating on IMDb and it somehow received a 95 percent on Rotten Tomatoes (with an audience rating of 65 percent.) But Splash is an overall good time. If you’re looking for a chuckle or two, you’ll get it with Splash. (And can I just say that Tom Hanks is so charming and funny in this film?!)

