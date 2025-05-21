If you're craving summer vacation and the ultimate binge watch, look no further than Netflix's Sirens, which hits the streamer on May 22. The show follows Devon (Meghann Fahy), who sets out to rescue her sister Simone (Milly Alcock) from her creepy, all-consuming relationship with her boss Michaela (Julianne Moore), and giving us "a thrilling journey through the complexities of sisterhood, ambition, and societal expectations." A lot easier said than done.

Here's what Meghann Fahy, Julianne Moore, & Milly Alcock had to say about their Sirens characters.

"Michaela was interesting to me because we see her very much, from one perspective from the beginning of the show and then completely differently at the end," Julianne Moore said during a Q+A at the show's New York premiere, going on to say the show makes you wonder, "who's telling the story, who are our protagonists, who are our antagonists." "I was also really fascinated with this story about money and class and power and our fascination with it and our feeling that that's going to solve all of our problems," she continues. After all, Michaela and her husband Peter (Kevin Bacon) are billionaires with an estate, philanthropic work, and galas galore. "You see all these people kind of being controlled by it, but it was complicated. It was funny and it had these great women in it and wonderful actors and it was just a it was a really wonderful opportunity."

While Michaela is an ethereal, goddess-like figure, Devon is the exact opposite; she's blunt, persistent, and dressed in all-black. But throughout the first episode, she catches the estate's attention just as much as Michaela does, leaving you to wonder who the real Siren actually is. "She presents, at least in the first episode, as somebody who is like relentlessly herself, no matter where she is or who she's around," Meghann Fahy said. "As an actor, that's a really fun thing to be, that's a really fun way to move through the world. It's certainly not how I move through the world. So there is something kind of like freeing about that." "I also think that [creator Molly Smith Metzler] did this great job of sort of bringing this duality to her," she continued. "There's an intense vulnerability there that you can sort of see right away too, and I loved both of those things." But Simone? Well, it appears Devon's little sister is a lot better at keeping secrets. "Simone is really fascinating because she has such a duality to her, like she's like chronically pretending to be perfect, but beneath the surface she's barely surviving," Milly Alcock said. "She's like a swan, like she's beautiful up top, but underneath like frantically kicking her legs trying to survive. So for me that was just like the most exciting thing to play about her."

