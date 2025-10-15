Add it to your calendar ASAP!
Josh O'Connor & Meghann Fahy's New Western Family Drama Will Fill The 'Yellowstone' Void
Western lovers, look alive! Josh O'Connor and Meghann Fahy have a brand new movie coming out that will satisfy all your Yellowsone cravings — at least, until we finally get Beth and Rip's spinoff. I love both of these actors so much, and Rebuilding is something I never knew I needed. Now I can't imagine my life without this movie (and I haven't even seen it yet!)
Here's everything you need to know about Josh O'Connor and Meghann Fahy's Rebuilding before it premieres nationwide on November 21, 2025.
What is Josh O'Connor's next movie?
Bleecker Street
Josh O'Connor's new movie is called Rebuilding.
What is Rebuilding about?
Rebuilding follows a cowboy named Dusty (Josh O'Connor), who loses his ranch and his livelihood after a wildfire. He moves into a FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency) camp, where his ex-wife (Meghann Fahy) and daughter are also staying. As he rebuilds his life and his relationships, Dusty ends up in a community he never expected.
I love character-driven movies that center arcs and family life, and this one is definitely one of my most-anticipated movies of the year. It looks like a really quiet, emotional film that promises a "magnetic" performance from Josh (duh!).
Where can I watch Rebuilding?
Bleecker Street
Rebuilding comes out in select Regal theaters on November 14, 2025 before it expands to a nationwide release on November 21, 2025.
Who's in the Rebuilding cast?
HBO
The Rebuilding cast includes:
- Josh O'Connor as Dusty
- Lily LaTorre as Callie Rose
- Meghann Fahy as Ruby
- Kali Reis as Mali
- Amy Madigan as Bess
- Zeilyanna Martinez as Lucy
- Jules Reid as FEMA Official
- Binky Griptite as Derrick
- Jefferson Mays as Mr. Cassidy
- Sam Engbring as Robbie
- David Bright as Art
- Nancy Morlan as Gertie
- Taresa Ott Beiriger as Peggy
Where was Rebuilding filmed?
Bleecker Street
Rebuilding was filmed in San Luis Valley, in Colorado, in 2023.
