Meghann Fahy & Brandon Sklenar's Dating Advice Will Fix Any Horrible Date

We've probably all been on a bad date, but I'll bet none of us have had a date quite like Drop. In the movie (out April 11), Violet (Meghann Fahy) goes out with Henry (Brandon Sklenar), but when she starts receiving threatening drops to her phone, the cute first date morphs into a mission to survive the night. Okay, that's pretty intense. And if things ever got crazy IRL, Meghann says she'd want to stick with Brandon.

Here's what Meghann Fahy said about 1923 star Brandon Sklenar, and her best advice for a bad date. Plus, whether Brandon would do a rom-com!

Meghann Fahy trusts Brandon Sklenar's survival skills. Brandon Sklenar and Meghann Fahy are electric onscreen in Drop, and Meghann admits if she found herself in the same situation as Violet, Brandon would be her first call. "If sh—t went down, he'd be a good guy to be with," she tells Brit + Co exclusively. "I feel like you got some real survival skills." "I could do a couple of things, but most of that I learned from my friends of mine who are even gnarlier than me," he says. "I take little credit. I mean, you learn everything from somewhere, right?" "I mean, I'm pretty good with like hand to hand combat," he continues, before Meghann tells him he's good at intimidation and he quite literally goes, "Grr, scary face. Spooky." I'm still giggling about it.

And Meghann Fahy has some great advice for a bad date. But a nightmare date doesn't have to be literally life-threatening, and Meghann shares some of her best advice for anyone who finds themselves on a bad date. "When in doubt, ask someone else a question," she says. "I think if you're on a bad date and you realize 'I'm probably not gonna end up with this person,' just try to enjoy yourself anyway and make it about just trying to connect with somebody," Brandon adds. "Just just get to know somebody for the sake of getting to know someone." When it comes to ice breaker questions and conversation starters, Meghann loves "a final meal [question] like last meal, appetizer, main, dessert, drinks, sides, the whole bit." "What did you want to be when you were really little growing up?" Brandon adds. "Dream scenario." (Let the record show Brandon has admitted he loved Batman growing up, and he's a leading fancast for the DCU. I'm totally here for it).

Brandon Sklenar says "never say never" to starring in a rom-com one day. Universal Pictures Drop might be a thriller (and a dang good one), but I've also been referring to it as a scary rom-com because of how incredible Brandon Sklenar and Meghann Fahy's chemistry is, but would Brandon ever do a real rom-com? "It's possible. I'm not saying no, but it's possible," he teases. "I'd love to do a comedy at some point. Everything I have in the future is very far from, and very far from romance, but I'd say it's possible. Yeah, never say never." As far as his dream comedy goes, Brandon tells Brit + Co, "I love Peter Sellers and I love like Chevy Chase movies. I'm like I'm a very physical guy and I'd love to be able to do something just absurd like grounded but completely absurd."

