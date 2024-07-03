Netflix's New Dark Comedy 'Sirens' Is 'Gossip Girl' Meets 'The White Lotus'
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
TV can be the ultimate escape — especially when it features an insane plotline you'd likely never find yourself in IRL. That's the case for Netflix's new dark comedy Sirens, a limited series that dives into the world of socialites, scandal, and power struggles. And the best part is that it all takes place on a HUGE beach property. It's basically Gossip Girl meets The O.C. meets The White Lotus, which totally promises to give us the unhinged drama TV has been missing. Here's everything you need to know about the new TV show— andWhere To Stream The Best New TV Shows Of 2024 (So Far).
What is Sirens on Netflix?
Sirens is a limited series coming to Netflix soon. The new TV show follows Devon, who is more than concerned with the relationship between her little sister Simone and Simone's boss, socialite Michaela Kell. But when Devon finds herself at the Kells' beach estate one weekend (with the intention of getting Simone out of there), she realizes Michaela might be more powerful than she expected.
The series is based on Maid showrunner Molly Smith Metzler’s play Elemeno Pea.
When is Sirens coming out?
Sirens is currently in pre-production, so we don't have an official release date quite yet. Check back here to find out when it'll hit Netflix!
Who's in the Sirens cast?
The cast of Sirens is out of this world. So far, we know we'll see Julianne Moore, Meghann Fahy, Milly Alcock, Kevin Bacon, and Glenn Howerton. We'll keep you updated on any additions to the cast, but one thing's for sure: they're going to knock it out of the park.
