Here's everything you need to know about Millie Bobby Brown & Jake Bongiovi's baby girl and their new family.

Stranger Things'and her husband Jake Bongiovi have. The couple tied the knot in May 2024, and after a year of marriage, they're now parents! This news might come as a surprise to some considering Millie is 21 years old, but a sourcePeople that theactress always wanted "to be a young mom" and that "Jake was always on the same page."

Did Millie Bobby Brown adopt a baby? Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi are new parents! The couple adopted a baby, and announced the addition to their family on August 22, 2025. "This summer, we welcomed our sweet baby girl through adoption," Millie said in an Instagram post. "We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy." She signed off saying "And then there were 3." And, just like with every single detail of Millie's life, the internet had things to say. In addition to pointing out that Stranger Things took so long their child lead is now married and a mother, social media users have come out of the woodwork to give their opinions on X (formerly Twitter). "[Being a mom] at 21?" one user tweeted. "She should be at the club.." "She’s really speed running thru life. Like she’s gonna retire in 5 years," another user added. There are a variety of other tweets I won't pull claiming it's unacceptable for someone so young to start a family, and just openly discussing whether she has fertility issues. But plenty of the actress' fans flooded the X thread with support and congratulations. "The comments aren’t surprising," another user says. "People complain nonstop about declining birth rates, yet do nothing for the kids already here. Meanwhile, this couple chose adoption, a beautiful, selfless choice and somehow even that’s not enough."

Has Millie Bobby Brown had a baby? Millie Bobby Brown hasn't had any biological children of her own, but respectfully, the actress' decision to adopt — and whether or not it relates to any kind of fertility issue — is no one's business but Millie and Jake's. The actress has always wanted to be a young mom, and that desire was something Jake supported wholeheartedly. "My mom actually had her first child at 21 and my dad was 19," Millie said on an episode of SmartLess. "This has been my thing since before I met Jake. I wanted to be a mom just like the way my mom was to me." The actress adds that both her and Jake have 3 siblings so multiple children are "in our future." "She's so young, but so focused. And she has the biggest heart," a People source says. "There's no doubt that she's a great mom. Pretty much everything she sets her mind to, she crushes." After spending so much of her childhood and adolescence in the spotlight, it's no surprise Millie has created a beautiful home to raise their family in out of the public eye. "She loves her farm — it's going to be such a special place for the baby to grow up," the source continues. "Even before they were married, she often spoke about her wish to be a young mom. And Jake was always on the same page. They're in it together." It sounds like Millie and Jake make a great team, and if they're aligned on wanting a young family then more power to them. If you ask me, after spending 10 years getting torn apart by social media, gossip sites, and tabloids, nobody deserves to retire at 21 more than Millie Bobby Brown.

What's Millie Bobby Brown's baby name? Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi haven't announced their baby's name yet, but they were spotted walking around in the Hamptons — and Millie's phone case has the giant initials RWB on it. Could that hint at their baby's name? Millie's grandmother was named Ruth, and passing along a family name definitely wouldn't be out of the question. Little baby Ruthie would be too cute!

How old was Millie Bobby Brown when she dated Jake Bongiovi? Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Glamour Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi started dating when they were 17 and 19, respectively. They're now 21 and 23 years old.

