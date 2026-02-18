It's been 20 years since Miley Cyrus stepped onto Disney Channel as brunette middle schooler Miley Stewart by day and blonde superstar Hannah Montana by night. It's safe to assume that the 4-season Disney show changed all of our lives (and playlists) forever. Hannah made it seem like any one of our dreams could come true — and I fully cried during the finale. Well, it looks like I need to get my tissues (and fingerless gloves) back out because Hannah Montana is officially coming back in honor of the show's 20th anniversary. It's the best of both worlds!

Here's everything we know about the Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special, on Disney+ March 24, 2026.

Miley Cyrus is "going back to where it all began." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Disney+ (@disneyplus) Disney+ first announced the special with an Instagram post on February 17: "Going back to where it all began. 🖤 The Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special premieres March 24 on Disney+. #MileysMemories." The video announcement features a car pulling up to a Disney studio lot while "Best of Both Worlds" (the Hannah Montana theme song) plays over the radio, and someone (probably Miley) steps out in a pair of black heeled boots. And, of course, the license plate reads "HM 20"! Not only is Miley Cyrus a collaborator on the post, but Call Her Daddy's Alex Cooper is also featured as a host. Now I'm even more excited than I was!

Okay, so what can we expect from the Hannah Montana special? Disney The new special will feature an interview between Miley Cyrus and Alex Cooper, diving into the show and the character of Hannah Montana. It's going to be filmed in front of a live studio audience so there will be a special kind of electric energy with so many fans in the room. We'll also get to see new footage we've never seen — and if we're lucky, Miley will sing us a song or two. Fingers crossed we get to hear "The Climb"! "Hannah Montana will always be a part of who I am. What started as a TV show became a shared experience that shaped my life and the lives of so many fans, and I’ll always be thankful for that connection,” Miley Cyrus said in a statement. “The fact that it still means so much to people all these years later is something I’m very proud of. This ‘Hannahversary’ is my way of celebrating and thanking the fans who’ve stood by me for 20 years.” Anything for you Miley!

Stay tuned for more news on the Hannah Montana special anniversary, and other Disney news, on Brit + Co's Facebook. Until then, it's time to rewatch Hannah Montana: The Movie for the thousandth time because it's one of the best movies Disney's ever made.