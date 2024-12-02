Justin & Hailey Bieber (And Baby Jack Blues!) Get Cozy In Rare Fall Selfie
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
Justin & Hailey Bieber have always been the cool kids on the block — and now they're the cool parents on the block! The couple welcomed their first baby, Jack Blues Bieber, over the summer of 2024, and have been enjoying life as a family of three ever since.
When they first brought him home from the hospital, Justin shared the cutest photo of Hailey holding their son's foot on Instagramwith the caption, "WELCOME HOME JACK BLUES BIEBER 🐻." (Hopefully that emoji means they've nicknamed him Bear!). And ahead of the holidays, Hailey gave us the best gift of all: a brand new selfie featuring Justin, Hailey, and Jack. And it's got me singing "Baby" by Justin Bieber, for real.
Here's everything you need to know about Justin & Hailey Bieber's baby Jack Blues Bieber!
The Latest News On Justin & Hailey Bieber's Baby
On August 23, Justin posted this first photo of Hailey and their brand new baby's cute little toes on Instagram. The whole world has been in love with this little ever since!
Hailey Bieber couldn't resist showing off another cute image of Baby Jack's feet on Instagram stories on October 31. It seems like he was seated in a baby carrier while wearing the cutest fuchsia onesie that had an 'I Voted' sticker on his foot. Hailey wrote, "Happy Halloween! Get out there and vote 👻," over the photo, letting us know she did her part on the spookiest day of the year!
In a post celebrating the month of November (which Hailey Bieber calls "the best month of the year"), the Rhode founder posted a photo of the Bieber family on a walk. Justin is wearing a fuzzy hoodie and jacket, while Hailey bundles up with a zip-up, a fur coat, and a baseball cap, along with Jack in a little baby carrier of course! Is there anything better than getting cozy with your fam in the fall? I genuinely don't think so.
Does Hailey Bieber have a child?
Yes, Hailey Bieber gave birth to Jack Blues Bieber on August 23, 2024. Congratulations, Mama!
What is Hailey Bieber's baby name?
Hailey & Justin Bieber's baby's name is Jack Blues Bieber. Although when Hailey posted on Instagram on May 25, 2024 dressed in red — with a strawberry pimple patch & cherry blossom nails to boot — fans thought she was teasing a different name. "Little cherry blossoms on my nails little cherry blossom in my belly," she captioned the post. Maybe they'll bookmark Blossom for the future? ;)
Why did Justin name his son Jack Blues?
Justin Bieber is definitely not the first celeb to give his child a unique name, and Jack Blues is as cute as it is memorable. It's also a special name because according to Page Six, Jack is Justin's dad's middle name too!
What has Hailey & Justin Bieber's family said about Jack?
After Jack was born (and the world knew about it), Justin's mom tweeted her excitement over being a grandma, saying, "CONGRATULATIONS @justinbieber & Hailey. I LOVE YOU FOREVER BABY JACK" and Hailey's dad, Stephen Baldwin shared his own congratulatory tweetthat says,"Congratulations to you and may God continue to bless our family."
Jack Blues Bieber is gonna be one cute kid. Check back here for the latest Justin & Hailey Bieber baby news!
