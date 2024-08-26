Hailey Bieber And Kendall Jenner's 10-Year Friendship Is Unbreakable — Even After Dating The Same Guy
With so many iconic famous friendships, there are actually very few that are able to last the test of time. Usually, with their lives being so public, and everything being magnified, many friendships fall out due to busy schedules, drama, or even competition. That's what makes the bond between Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber seem so genuine!
Despite knowing each other for over 10 years, working in the same career field, and even dating some of the same men, these two have remained just as close since day one — and we couldn't be more obsessed! Keep reading to see a full timeline of this famous powerhouse duo and their super sweet friendship.
How long have Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber known each other?
Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Harper's BAZAAR
Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber met in 2012, and have remained by each other's side since — that's over 10 years of friendship! Their parents run in the same circles, so they knew of each other for a while, but didn't officially meet until later on when Kylie Jenner finally introduced the pair. Ever since that day, they've remained the best of friends!
Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber's Full Friendship Timeline
Photo by Elsa/Getty Images
2012 — Kendall Jenner And Hailey Bieber Meet At The Hunger Games Premiere
It seems like these girls have always known each other, with how deep their friendship goes. But it turns out they met in 2012, at none other than the Hunger Gamespremiere. In an interview with Vogue, Kendall recounts their first hangout by saying, "You were friends with Kylie and then you realized that I was more fun." Then she follows by saying how she and Hailey bonded over their many common interests like living in NY and modeling.
October 2014 — Kendall Jenner And Justin Bieber Are Rumored to Be Dating
This is when Kendall Jenner and Justin Bieber begin hanging out, and briefly dating. They're spotted out together on multiple occasions by paparazzi, and Justin even went on to confirm to Billboard that they dated, but it was "never serious." Little did Kendall know, that the man would end up being her BFF's husband one day!
Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images
December 2014 — Hailey Bieber And Justin Bieber Seen On A Date
Only a few months after Kendall's seen with Justin, Hailey went out on a date with her future husband for the first time. They were spotted out on a dinner date to Mr. Chow in NYC. This fizzled out shortly after, but was later rekindled when they started dating again. It seems like not even a man can come in between these girls' friendship!
April 2015 — Hailey Bieber And Kendall Jenner Go To Coachella
The two besties are going everywhere together, including the hottest festival of the year — Coachella! They fashionable duo are spotted enjoying the festival, and having a good time. This was also the festival where Kendall and Justin took some iconic polaroids and posted them to IG.
Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for FVA Productions
April 2016 — Hailey Bieber Prank Calls Kendall Jenner
In an interview with E!, Hailey talks about how much she values her friendship with Kendall and Gigi (Hadid), and then she goes on to prank call Kendall. The interviewer pretends that Hailey lost her phone, and Kendall goes straight into protective best friend mode, trying to get Hailey her phone back. She played it all off so well, showing what a good friend she is!
November 2017 — Hailey Bieber Celebrates Her 21st Birthday With Kendall and Friends
Kendall and Hailey were spotted many times over the years, but the two also went on a huge trip to the Bahamas with a bunch of their closest friends like Bella Hadid, and many other models. It looked like such a fun time for these besties!
Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images
July 2018 — Kendall Congratulates Hailey On Her Engagement
Hailey and Justin announced their engagement, and Kendall was quickly asked about it in an interview with Jimmy Fallon. Kendall says in response, "Whatever makes them happy, I'm happy. I've been friends with both of them for a very long time. So, everybody's happy, and that makes me happy." Besties supporting besties!
December 2018 — Kendall Jenner And Hailey Bieber Put Their Friendship To The Test
These girls put their friendship to the test — literally. They went on James Corden's Carpool Karaoke to see if their friendship can last through anything. Kendall asked Hailey if Justin thinks she's cool, while Hailey was hooked up, and Hailey replies with a hesitant, "Yes." Only for the lie detector to go off! We love that they can take a joke, and have fun with each other.
September 2019 — Kendall Throws Hailey A Wild Bachelorette Party
Before Hailey was to get married, obvi she had to have a wild night out for her bachelorette, and Kendall delivered. She threw a huge night out for her and their friends to celebrate the upcoming nuptials. You can tell that they definitely had a blast that night!
Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures
October 2019 — Kendall Goes To Hailey And Justin's Wedding
Kendall shows up and shows out for Hailey's big day in this stunning couture gown. She looks incredible to support her best friends on their magical nuptials in South Carolina.
February 2021 — Kendall Jenner Joins Hailey Bieber On Her Show
In Hailey's iconic show "Who's In My Bathroom?" Hailey has her bestie on to play a crazy, and drama-filled game of Never Have I Ever. In this game, they answer questions like, "Never have I ever kissed the same guy as my best friend." To which, they ended up taking the shot (Hey, Justin). If you haven't seen it, you need to watch, because these besties are actually so hilarious.
May 2024 — Kendall Comments On Hailey's Baby Announcement
Hailey and Justin Bieber announce that they're pregnant with their first baby, and Kendall is one of the first people to comment on the post. She commented with, "Ahhh here come the tears again ❤." Once again showing what a supportive friend she is. We couldn't be more obsessed with their adorable friendship that's now been going on for over a decade!
Header image via Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures
