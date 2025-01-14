Kate Middleton Just Announced Her Cancer's Officially In Remission!
Staff Writer, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.
The world paused when we discovered The Princess of Wales — Kate Middleston — was battling cancer last year. She wasn't as present for public events throughout the majority of the year, focusing on her healing first and foremost. For those of us who have seen how it affects loved ones, it's such a debilitating disease that takes a toll on a person's overall wellbeing. However, Kate Middleton announced she's officially in remission!
Here's everything we know about Kate Middleton's exciting health update — including how her cancer's officially in remission!
Kate Middleton made her surprise remission announcement on X earlier today. She penned a moving post that shed light on her experience. At the beginning of her post, Kate shared she'd received treatment at the Royal Marsden where she has a "new role as Joint Patron." She also stated they received stellar "care and advice," eventually revealing that "it is a relief to now be in remission."
Kate wrote, "My heartfelt thanks goes to all those who have quietly walked alongside William and me as we have navigated everything. We couldn’t have asked for more."
BBCreported the Princess of Wales visited other patients to speak with them and offer words of encouragement. She revealed cancer's not easy to navigate. "It's really tough... It's such a shock... Everyone said to me, 'please keep a positive mindset, it makes such a difference.'"
She also shed light on how she's doing now that she's in remission. "You think the treatment has finished and you can crack on and get back to normal, but that's still a real challenge," she said while further touching on the "more long-term side effects" of chemotherapy.
For her, "it's hard to get back to normal," but she's willing to try. She said she's "focused on recovery" and is "looking forward to a fulfilling year ahead."
And as for Prince William? A few days ago, he shared a beautiful picture of Kate on Instagram to celebrate her. He wrote, "To the most incredible wife and mother. The strength you’ve shown over the last year has been remarkable. George, Charlotte, Louis and I are so proud of you. Happy Birthday, Catherine. We love you. W."
We hope Kate Middleton continues to recover so she can enjoy a great 2025 with her loved ones!
