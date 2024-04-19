Meghan Markle And Prince Harry's Connection Is From A Fairy Tale – See Their Full Relationship Timeline Here
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's relationship has captivated us throughout the years. Their story has love, family, loss, and of course, royalty. But how did the Duke and Duchess of Sussex come to be the powerful, independent couple they are today? Here's everything we know about the pair's relationship timeline, starting from the first time they met!
July 2016: Meghan and Harry meet
After initially meeting on Instagram (a classic plot point for 21st century relationships), Meghan and Harry met for a first date in London.
“I was scrolling through my feed and someone who was a friend had this video of the two of them [and Meghan], it was like a Snapchat,” Harry said of is digital introduction to Meghan in the Harry & Meghan Netflix docuseries. He remembers asking himself, "Who is that?"
November 2016: Meghan and Harry reveal they are officially dating
It was an official statement from Kensington Palace that confirmed Meghan and Harry's relationship.
At the time, Meghan faced mass amounts of sexist and racist backlash through the media for her association with the royal family. Kensington Palace denounced the hate in a statement:
“Some of this has been very public — the smear on the front page of a national newspaper; the racial undertones of comment pieces; and the outright sexism and racism of social media trolls and Web article comments,” the statement read. “Some of it has been hidden from the public — the nightly legal battles to keep defamatory stories out of papers; her mother having to struggle past photographers in order to get to her front door; the attempts of reporters and photographers to gain illegal entry to her home and the calls to police that followed; the substantial bribes offered by papers to her ex-boyfriends; the bombardment of nearly every friend, coworker, and loved one in her life.”
Despite the hate, Meghan and Harry persevered as a couple.
September 2017: Meghan shines a light on her relationship with Harry
Meghan revealed even more information about her connection with Harry in a Vanity Faircover story in September 2017.
“We’re a couple. We’re in love,” she told Vanity Fair. “I’m sure there will be a time when we have to come forward and present ourselves, and have stories to tell, but I hope what people will understand is that this is our time. This is for us. It’s part of what makes it so special, that it’s just ours. But we’re happy. Personally, I love a great love story.”
November 2017: Meghan and Harry are engaged
Meghan officially moved to London in the fall of 2017 and the couple announced their engagement not long after.
Harry proposed to Meghan at Nottingham Cottage on the grounds of Kensington Palace with a ring made from two of Princess Diana's diamonds, and she said "yes" on the spot!
An official statement from the palace detailed their engagement further:
“His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales is delighted to announce the engagement of Prince Harry to Ms. Meghan Markle,” it read. “His Royal Highness and Ms. Markle became engaged in London earlier this month. Prince Harry has informed Her Majesty The Queen and other close members of his family. Prince Harry has also sought and received the blessing of Ms. Markle's parents.”
Meghan recalled the moment Harry proposed on the Harry & Meghan Netflix docuseries:
“He’s down on one knee and I was like, ‘Yes!’ I was so joyful and excited. I was like, ‘Ah we’re doing this."
May 2018: Meghan and Harry’s wedding
Meghan and Harry got married at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. They admitted a few years later that they had actually exchanged vows three days before they walked down the aisle, for the sake of privacy.
“No one knows that,” Meghan said in an interview with Oprah Winfrey. “We called the archbishop and just said, look, this thing, this spectacle is for the world, but we want our union between us, so the vows that we have framed in our room are just the two of us in our backyard with the archbishop of Canterbury.”
Millions of people tuned in for their televised wedding ceremony on May 19, 2018.
October 2018: Meghan announced her first pregnancy
On October 15, 2018, Kensington Palace released a statement informing the public that Meghan and Harry were expecting their first child the following spring.
The news broke while Meghan and Harry were on a 16-day royal tour through Australia, Fiji, Tonga, and New Zealand. The pair returned home and settled in at Windsor Castle's Frogmore Cottage to start prepping for the baby.
May 2019: Meghan and Harry welcome their first childThe couple welcomed their first son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, on May 6, 2019."We are pleased to announce that Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their firstborn child in the early morning on May 6th, 2019. Their Royal Highnesses’ son weighs 7lbs. 3oz," an Instagram post from @sussexroyal read. "The Duchess and baby are both healthy and well, and the couple thank members of the public for their shared excitement and support during this very special time in their lives."
January 2020: The couple steps back from their roles in the royal family
After "many months" of deliberation, Meghan and Harry had decided to "transition" from the royal family in early 2020.
In an official statement, they shared their plans to step back as ‘senior’ members of the royal family, become financially independent from Her Majesty, and split time between the United States and United Kingdom.
"This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity," the statement read. "We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties."
They moved to the U.S. a couple months later, staying in Montecito, California until they bought a home in Santa Barbara in the summer of 2020.
November 2020: Meghan announced she had a miscarriage with her second child
Meghan admitted she experienced a miscarriage with her second pregnancy, writing in a vulnerable New York Times op-ed essay that the loss of her second pregnancy with Prince Harry felt like “an almost unbearable grief.”
“I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second,” Meghan wrote. “Hours later, I lay in a hospital bed, holding my husband’s hand. I felt the clamminess of his palm and kissed his knuckles, wet from both our tears. Staring at the cold white walls, my eyes glazed over. I tried to imagine how we’d heal.”
March 2021: Interview with Oprah
The couple sat down for a very candidinterview with Oprah in March 2021, coming clean on multiple topics that had arose since living in the public eye. From Meghan’s mental health to the dynamic of the royal family – including the racism Meghan had experienced since becoming a member – they spoke honestly.
June 2021: Meghan and Harry welcome their daughter, Lilibet
The pair publicly announced their second pregnancy in February 2021, welcoming their daughter, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten Windsor, a few months later.
Lilibet was born on June 4, 2021 in Santa Barbara, California.
June 2022: Meghan and Harry attend the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee
Meghan and Harry headed to Buckingham Palace for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, marking their first joint appearance in the U.K. in over two years at that point.
The two weren’t publicly mingling with other senior royalty in attendance, though they reportedly introduced Lilibet to the Queen in private during their trip.
"They aren't part of the [working] royal family anymore, and that's a decision they have taken — but maybe [the public] hasn't quite accepted that yet," a source close to the couple told Peoplein 2022. "Yes, they were low-key. They paid their respects and went home."
September 2022: Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral
Meghan and Harry were called to Windsor Castle on September 8, 2022, shortly after Queen Elizabeth II passed away at age 96.
They briefly reunited with Kate Middleton and Prince William to support the royal family amid the news. According to Kensington Palace, the rare meeting was actually William's idea, with a source noting that it "was an important show of unity at an incredibly difficult time for the family."
December 2022: The Harry & Meghan docuseries drops
The first volume Meghan & Harry Netflix docuseries hit screens on December 8, 2022. The pair addressed their full love story, their new family, and dived deeper on their reasons for distancing from the royal family in the three-part series.
March 2023: Meghan and Harry were told to leave their royal residence in the U.K.
Meghan and Harry were asked to “vacate” Frogmore Cottage in the spring of 2023.
"We can confirm The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been requested to vacate their residence at Frogmore Cottage," a spokesperson for the couple's Archewell Foundation told People.
January 2024: The truth comes to light about Queen Elizabeth’s blessing for Meghan and Harry’s daughter’s name
An inside source disputed the claim that the late Queen Elizabeth had not given Meghan and Harry her blessing to name their daughter after her known nickname, Lilibet.
“Meghan and Harry 100 percent got permission from the queen to use the name Lilibet,” the insider said. “The report is not true. [Harry and Meghan] don’t know where this is coming from...They’re shocked that this is coming now; it seems out of nowhere and out of left field. They just feel like it’s more of the same spear campaign that continues against them.”
March 2024: Meghan and Harry were in Austin, Texas for SXSW
Meghan was slated to speak on a South by Southwest panel for International Women’s Day 2024, so she and Harry traveled to Austin, Texas.
While they were in Austin, the couple had a date night at Soho House Austin.
“They were happy and in great spirits,” an eyewitness told People. “Harry was very animated throughout the dinner. They were super low key and seemed happy to be around the upbeat vibes at the lively venue.”
