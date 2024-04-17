David And Victoria Beckham Make Love Look Good AND Last A Lifetime
Victoria and David Beckham's relationship began when most millennials had to make it home before the street lights came on. In other words, they've been together for two decades! That's almost as long as Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick's 30+ year run!
What makes Victoria and David's marriage stand out is the fact they've both done exceptionally well in their careers — and looked good doing it. One is a former Spice Girls member turned successful fashion designer while the other is a notable soccer player who continues to receive all of his flowers. It just doesn't get better than this!
In celebration of our one and only Posh Spice's birthday today, we're sharing a timeline of all things related to David and Victoria Beckham's charming love story.
David And Victoria Beckham's Relationship Timeline
1997
The couple first met in 1997 and David Beckham detailed how it happened during an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Ironically the David Beckham thought he'd somehow blown it with his wife. He said, "She came to a football match—soccer match—and I said hi from across the room and that was it. I thought I’d missed my chance..." As we can, that wasn't the case!
Victoria actually detailed just how much their meeting affected her when she was featured on British Vogue's cover in 2016. She wrote, "And yes, love at first sight does exist. It will happen to you in the Manchester United players’ lounge – although you will get a little drunk, so exact details are hazy."
When David appeared on The Jimmy Fallon Show years later, he offered a few more details about that night. "We talked for about an hour in the players’ lounge...she wrote her number down on her train ticket, which I still have."
January 1998
After the couple started dating in 1997, they were engaged the next year. Like Victoria's British Vogue's letter said, "...love at first sight does exist..."
It seems like their love was extremely passionate because Victoria and David Beckham were awaiting the arrival of their son towards the end of that year.
March 1999
Victoria gave birth to the Brooklyn Joseph that next year and even talked what inspired his name in her book Learning to Fly. "I had always liked the name Brooke and then we suddenly thought about Brooklyn. I’d always liked it as a place — it’s very multi-cultural, very grounded," she said.
July 1999
According to People, the couple tied the knot at Luttrellstown Castle in Ireland in front of less than 30 guests.
September 2002
After a few years of wedded bliss, the couple shared they were expecting another baby and welcomed their son Romeo James in September 2002.
February 2005
After the family moved to Spain due to David signing a contract with Real Madrid, they welcomed their third son Cruz David in 2005.
July 2007
Once David's contract with Real Madrid ended, the family gladly moved back to the U.S. because of his new obligation with L.A. Galaxy. Victoria told People the move would be "...especially nice for the children…to be able to be outdoors so much of the time will be wonderful. Brooklyn, Romeo, and Cruz were all under the age of 10 at the time.
August 2007
Shortly after the couple moved to L.A. with their sons, rumors started spreading about David's alleged affair. Victoria told W Magazine, "I’m not going to lie. It was a really rough time …David and I got through it together." She also mentioned that marriage isn't a walk in the park, but they'd become closer.
July 2011
By the summer of 2011, Victoria and David Beckham had welcomed their daughter Harper Seven to their family. We can only imagine how excited they were to have a girl join them!
June 2015
Somehow Victoria and David Beckham couldn't shake rumors surrounding their marriage. This time Victoria chose to open up about the state of their relationship with Grazia. She said, "We love each other, look out for each other and are strong as both partners and parents."
November 2015
When Victoria accepted Glamour's Woman of the Year Award in 2015, she made sure to thank her husband. She said, "He supports me, he encourages me to follow my dreams...fulfill my passions so thank you David."
January 2017
Victoria and David Beckham renewed their vows at the beginning of 2017 which the latter talked about during a conversation on BBC Radio 4's Desert Island Discs. "It was a lot more private, about six people there in our house...We stay together because we love each other, because we have four amazing children," the former soccer player gushed.
June 2018
Oddly enough, more rumors began circulating about the couple getting divorced. However, Victoria and David Beckham's rep quickly shut them down in a statement to People. "...fake news fueled by social media. There is no impending statement, no divorce," the rep said. Victoria even shared a cute pic of her and David's daughter Harper on Instagram with the caption, "Morning cuddles x So much love 🙏🏻 We love and miss u @davidbeckham 💕💕💕💕."
July 2018
During her feature interview for British Vogue, Victoria shed more light on the baseless rumors about her and David's marriage. "People have been making things up about our relationship for 20 years, so David and I are pretty used to ignoring the nonsense and just carrying on as normal. But these things have a wider effect on the people around us, and that’s unfair."
October 2018
David talked to Lisa Wilkinson of The Sunday's Project and reiterated that it takes a lot of work to maintain a marriage. "To have been married for the amount of time that we have, you know it’s always hard work, everybody knows that, but you make it work, you make difficult situations, like traveling away, being away from each other, you make it work," he said.
July 2023
To celebrate being married for 24 years, David Beckham posted a moving tribute to he and Victoria's marriage on Instagramthat said, "On this day 4.7.99 ❤️ 24 years and counting 👵🏼 👴🏼 To the best wife , mummy & drinking partner ( most of the time 🤪 ) Happy Anniversary love u so much ❤️ @victoriabeckham @brooklynpeltzbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham#HarperSeven ❤️❤️❤️❤️."
December 2023
When Victoria and David Beckham's Beckham docu-series aired on Netflix, it was widely talked about. Victoria even admitted to Allure that things were a little different for the couple after people watched it. She said, "The other night, me and David drove to our country house and went to the local pub...someone had put a note under the windscreen wiper: ‘Dear Posh and Becks, On behalf of all the British football fans, we are sorry.’" This note referenced the way the couple were treated by the British during David's time as a soccer player.
As the saying goes, "All's well that ends well!"
