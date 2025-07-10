Orlando Bloom & Katy Perry Are All Smiles In Rare Family Photo After Confirming Their Breakup

In devastating celebrity couple news, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have broken up. After nine years together — and six years engaged — sources say the pair has officially called it quits...and then the couple confirmed it with a joint statement. Here's everything we know about the split, from why they broke up to who we think may have caught Orlando's eye. Yikes!

How many kids do Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have? Orlando Bloom/Instagram Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have one kid together, Daisy Dove (who's four and a half years old), and Orlando also has one son (a 14-year-old named Flynn) from his relationship with Miranda Kerr. On July 9, Orlando shared a photo dump to Instagram that included a photo of the family on a boat, and despite the split, both Orlando and Katy are all smiles. "Dump 4 ya," Orlando said in the caption. “Due to the abundance of recent interest and conversation surrounding Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry’s relationship, representatives have confirmed that Orlando and Katy have been shifting their relationship over the past many months to focus on coparenting,” representatives said in a joint statement. “They will continue to be seen together as a family, as their shared priority is — and always will be — raising their daughter with love, stability and mutual respect.”

What happened between Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry? According to PEOPLE, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have allegedly been on the rocks for a while now, but this breakup news seems to officially seal the deal on their split. On June 24, 2025, TMZ first reported that Orlando was heading to Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's wedding as a "single man." PEOPLE confirmed the split, and noted that the separation is "amicable" according to a source. "They got to a point where they feel there is no going back to a healthy relationship and that it’s better to live separate lives," the source said. "Katy doesn’t take the split lightly. She’s still doing great though." Given Orlando's adventures in Venice for the wedding festivities, the rumor mill continues to spin and speculate about what this all means. PEOPLE reports he's spending a lot of time with Kim and Khloe Kardashian. While that could mean nothing, it's not lost on us that both Kim and Khloe are reportedly single right now. Could Orlando already have his eye on one of them? Or is he just looking to have a little wedding fun?

How much older is Orlando Bloom than Katy Perry? Orlando Bloom was born on January 13, 1977, making him 48 years old. 40-year-old Katy Perry was born on October 5, 1984, which means there's a 7-year age gap between them.

Whatever the nature of Orlando's potential wedding antics, we hope he and Katy are taking care of themselves and looking out for each other amid such rocky relationship territory. Neither has opened up about the split yet, but we'll update you with any additional information that rolls in here!

