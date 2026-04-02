Protein coffee has taken on a whole new meaning, thanks to the viral ‘yogurt coffee’ trend. Popularized by creator and self-proclaimed "coffeeyogurt boy" Jordan Bernstein , the trend is quite literally exactly what it sounds like: a tangy, probiotic-packed mashup of coffee, coconut water, and yogurt.

While the concept of mixing yogurt into coffee might sound yucky, the recipe actually provides a number of health benefits without tasting like a health drink.

Even as a full-on coffee lover, I was initially reluctant to try yogurt coffee. I grabbed all the necessary ingredients and tested the concoction for myself. Here, you’ll find my full thoughts on if the hype is really worth it and if the drink could be a valuable addition to your morning routine.

What is yogurt coffee? Discover the viral drink below along with an easy recipe and review.

The yogurt coffee trend, explained Meredith Holser Yogurt coffee is as simple as it sounds. The recipe involves adding yogurt to a glass full of coffee and coconut water. The drink itself comes with multiple functional benefits from the ingredients it’s made with. Coffee provides caffeine for energy, coconut water is hydrating, and yogurt delivers protein and probiotics. The viral trend is hot off the heels of the popularization of protein coffee, with chains like Starbucks and Dunkin’ releasing their own convenient, cross-functional versions. The simple recipe for yogurt coffee makes it easy to have a similar (if not better and more cost-effective) version right at home.

My process for making yogurt coffee Meredith Holser I was able to snag everything I needed to make yogurt coffee from my closest Trader Joe’s. I’m nothing if not loyal! What I used: Trader Joe's 100% Colombian Instant Coffee

Trader Joe's Single Origin Organic Coconut Water

Trader Joe's Vanilla Bean Whole Milk Greek Yogurt You don't have to use instant coffee for the recipe, either. Bottled or canned cold brew, French press coffee, or real espresso shots will work just as well. The same concept applies to the yogurt—use what you have and like.

Meredith Holser How I made the drink: 1. First, I brewed my coffee using Trader Joe’s instant coffee, mixing it with about ¼ cup water.

2. Then, I poured the coconut water to the point where I’d usually fill my glass.



Meredith Holser 3. From there, I added a big dollop of yogurt. After trying to incorporate it with a spoon (and failing to reach an even blend), I used an electric hand frother. It made the mixture seamless.

4. I added ice and sipped away.

My thoughts on yogurt coffee Meredith Holser So, what do I really think about yogurt coffee? My end result was noticeably bitter, though it wasn’t from the yogurt. The bitterness of the coffee was way more detectable than the yogurt. Overall, the viral recipe yielded a super creamy coffee, plus the color turned out perfect for my liking. I was quite surprised that the coconut flavor didn’t come through stronger, though its absence didn’t make a huge difference. Since the drink was bitter, I also added some syrup and a splash of creamer at the end for my own preference. Overall, I could see yogurt coffee working really well on the days I don’t necessarily want a sweet coffee. Plus, the added hydration and protein benefits are nice. I could also see the use of yogurt in coffee being a good ‘in a pinch’ substitute when I run out of coffee creamer. I'd rate the original recipe a 7/10. With my tweaks, it’s bumped to a 9/10. If you’re looking to switch up your coffee routine, I’d say yogurt coffee is definitely worth a try. It will get the job done (AKA waking you up) without pumping you full of sugar. Plus, like any drink, it’s easy to customize to fit your preferences.

Subscribe to our newsletter to discover more viral food trends + reviews!