On the heels of all those Oscar wins for One Battle After Another, Chase Infiniti is starring in a brand new show coming to Hulu this month — and it's only one of the amazing series premiering! From returning shows like Euphoria and XO, Kitty to brand new premieres and thrillers to romances, these are the best series you simply can't miss this month.

Watch these new shows in April 2026 to avoid major FOMO.

XO, Kitty season 3 — Watch on Netflix Now Netflix Kitty Song Covey is back (and so is Lara Jean!!) in the third season of this Netflix show. It's her senior year at KISS, and all her new adventures just serve as a reminder she can't control every outcome. Hopefully, she'll finally have a DTR with Min Ho, though, right? XO, Kitty season 3 stars Anna Cathcart, Lana Condor, Minyeong Choi, Gia Kim, Sang Heon Lee, Anthony Keyvan, Regan Aliyah, Sule Thelwell, and Hojo Shin. Check out our interview with Anna Cathcart and Sang Heon Lee for some exclusive content!

Your Friends & Neighbors season 2 — Watch on Apple TV April 3, 2026 Apple TV Jon Hamm's Your Friends & Neighbors returns for season 2 — and even more chaos. Not to mention we're also getting James Marsden as a mysterious new neighbor. Your Friends & Neighbors season 2 stars Jon Hamm, Amanda Peet, Olivia Munn, James Marsden, Mark Tallman, Hoon Lee, Lena Hall, and Aimee Carrero.

The Testaments — Watch on Hulu April 8, 2026 Hulu This sequel to The Handmaid's Tale follows a group of Plums (or commanders' daughters who haven't gotten their period yet) in Gilead. When Agnes meets Daisy, a new addition from Canada, she realizes that her perfect life isn't actually as perfect as she's been told — and that she might be able to do something about it. The Testaments stars Chase Infiniti, Lucy Halliday, Eva Foote, Rowan Blanchard, Kira Guloien, Amy Seimetz, Brad Alexander, Birva Pandya, Zarrin Darnell-Martin, Mattea Conforti, Shechinah Mpumlwana, Mabel Li, Isolde Ardies, and Ann Dowd.

Big Mistakes — Watch on Netflix April 9, 2026 Netflix This new show follows Nicky and Morgan, two siblings who get blackmailed into completing some nefarious assignments after their grandmother passes. But, for some reason, the more they fail, the better the business. Big Mistakes stars Dan Levy, Taylor Ortega, Laurie Metcalf, Abby Quinn, Boran Kuzum, Jack Innanen, Elizabeth Perkins, Mark Ivanir, Ilia Volok, Jacob Gutierrez, Joe Barbara, and Darren Goldstein.

Euphoria season 3 — Watch on HBO April 12, 2026 HBO Zendaya's Euphoria season 3 is finally airing this month, and based on how insane the trailer looks, it might just be worth the wait. In Euphoria land, it's been 5 years, Rue is running for her life, Nate and Cassie are married, and Maddy's helping Cassie with her new career. Euphoria season 3 stars Zendaya, Jacob Elordi, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, and Maude Apatow.

Margo's Got Money Troubles — Watch on Apple TV April 15, 2026 Apple TV Margo needs some serious financial help when she learns she's pregnant (with her professor's baby, FYI). And there's no better payday than OnlyFans. But when she encounters some unexpected challenges, she learns to take life by the horns...With the help of some eccentric parents and a lawyer-Nicole Kidman. The new show stars Elle Fanning, Nick Offerman, Greg Kinnear, Thaddea Graham, Michelle Pfeiffer, Nicole Kidman, Michael Angarano, and Marcia Gay Harden.

BEEF season 2 — Watch on Netflix April 16, 2026 Netflix Two country club employees find themselves in over their heads after witnessing their boss and his wife having a major fight. Yeah, it sounds like we're in for some serious drama. Beef season 2 stars Cailee Spaeny, Charles Melton, Oscar Isaac, Carey Mulligan, Youn Yuh-jung, and Song Kang-ho.

Sullivan's Crossing Season 4 — Watch on The CW April 20, 2026 Jessie Redmond/CTV I am going to need Sullivan's Crossing season 4 to dive into Maggie's background — and her life with a secret husband?! — ASAP please. (Poor Cal). But it's okay if the drama keeps going for more than a few episodes...something's gotta keep us watching, right? The new show stars Morgan Kohan, Chad Michael Murray, Tom Jackson, Andrea Menard, and Scott Patterson.

Running Point season 2 — Watch on Netflix April 23, 2026 Netflix As the President of the LA Waves, Isla conquered the public opinion in season 1 of this new Netflix show — but in the new episodes, she's up against another opponent: her brother, who wants his role back. Running Point season 2 stars Kate Hudson, Drew Tarver, Scott MacArthur, Brenda Song, Fabrizio Guido, Chet Hanks, and Toby Sandeman.

Which of these new shows are you most excited for? Let us know on Facebook!