Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom Split After Almost 10 Years Together

In devastating celebrity couple news, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have allegedly broken up. After nine years together — and six years engaged — sources say the pair has officially called it quits. Here's everything we know about the split, from why they broke up to who we think may have caught Orlando's eye. Yikes!

According to PEOPLE, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have allegedly been on the rocks for a while now, but this breakup news seems to officially seal the deal on their split. On June 24, 2025, TMZfirst reported that Orlando was heading to Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's wedding as a "single man."

PEOPLEconfirmed the split, and noted that the separation is "amicable" according to a source. "They got to a point where they feel there is no going back to a healthy relationship and that it’s better to live separate lives," the source said. "Katy doesn’t take the split lightly. She’s still doing great though."

Given Orlando's adventures in Venice for the wedding festivities, the rumor mill continues to spin and speculate about what this all means. PEOPLEreports he's spending a lot of time with Kim and Khloe Kardashian. While that could mean nothing, it's not lost on us that both Kim and Khloe are reportedly single right now. Could Orlando already have his eye on one of them? Or is he just looking to have a little wedding fun?

Whatever the nature of Orlando's potential wedding antics, we hope he and Katy are taking care of themselves and looking out for each other amid such rocky relationship territory. Neither has opened up about the split yet, but we'll update you with any additional information that rolls in here!