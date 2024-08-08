Calling All 'Gilmore Girls' Fans: Kelly Bishop's Highly-Anticipated Memoir Is Almost Here
We're pushing our summer thriller books to bottom of our TBR lists because Kelly Bishop's memoir The Third Gilmore Girlis going to be the only thing we care about reading soon. Most notably recognized for playing the head matriarch Emily Gilmore inGilmore Girls, Bishop actually has a Tony award-winning career that spans six decades! Needless to say, there are plenty of details we can't wait to learn about our favorite prim and proper TV mom — and surely a decent amount of Gilmore Girls BTS moments, too!
Keep reading to learn everything you need to know about Bishop's highly-anticipated memoir!
What is "The Third Gilmore Girl" about?
Kelly Bishop's The Third Gilmore Girl will give fans an exclusive look at the star's life and career. We'll learn about her early dance days to her young marriage that came with a ton of lessons. Plus, Kelly doesn't shy away from talking about the time she marched for women's rights — right on!
She takes every moment she's experienced and uses it to show why she chooses to celebrate the full life she's lived. In some ways, she feels like she's just getting started. That in itself is inspirational given the idea that some people thing life ends when we reach a certain age.
P.S.You'll even get to see photographs from some of the most important moments in Kelly's life!
Who wrote the forward for "The Third Gilmore Girls?"
There's only one person who can set the tone for such a mighty memoir — Amy Sherman-Palladino, the creator of Gilmore Girls. What's even more interesting is knowing Amy may be the very reason why The Third Gilmore Girls will be in our hands soon.
"Her story is wild. Her career is vast. I've been pestering her to write her memoirs forever. Thank God she finally listened," she writes. Everyone say, "Thank you, Amy!"
When will Kelly Bishop's memoir debut?
Eager Gilmore Girls fans can expect to start reading Kelly Bishop's memoir September 17, 2024! This gives you a little over a month to get through the next few reads on your TBR list because you'll want to drop everything to read The Third Gilmore Girl.
What are some of Kelly Bishop's other notable career moments?
Before she was Emily Gimore, Kelly Bishop won a Tony award for her performance as Shiela Bryant in A Chorus Line, a musical about what happens when dancers audition for a spot on a Broadway show. She's also known for playing Marjorie Houseman in Dirty Dancing and appeared on TV soap opera As the World Turns as Grace Wescott Andrews.
Pre-Order Kelly Bishop's "The Third Gilmore Girl"
The Third Gilmore Girl by Kelly Bishop
You still have plenty of time to pre-order The Third Gilmore Girl, so place your order today! You'll get it on or near the publish date — which always fun if you ask us!
